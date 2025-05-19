Potable tap water supply in Yorkshire has been found contaminated with animal or human waste, says UK water company.

The alarming situation triggered warning from the water company which conducted testing and detected high levels of coliform bacteria.

Possible UK Water Contamination

Coliform bacteria are usually found inside the digestive system of humans and animals. E.coli is among the common coliforms. These faecal coliforms can lead to diarrhoea, stomach aches, and other gastrointestinal diseases.

The presence of coliforms in water could also mean that other harmful bacteria, which are harder to detect, could be lurking in the water supplies. One of them is cryptosporidium, a parasite that can cause bowel cancer-like symptoms.

'We regularly check our drinking water to make sure it meets our high standards and during routine tests we've found the water supply in High Bentham, Low Bentham and Burton in Lonsdale didn't meet our usual standards,' said Yorkshire Water via The Daily Mail.

While the UK water company continues its investigation, it advises local residents on what to do to keep themselves safe.

What UK Residents Should Do

According to The Independent, Yorkshire Water advised consumers to boil tap water whenever they use it, even if not for drinking. The company said that boiling the water before consuming it should provide enough protection from coliform bacteria.

'Tap water should be boiled for a few seconds and stored in clean, covered containers in a cool place for a maximum of 24 hours,' explained Yorkshire Water.

When using water for baby food, the company said that it should be boiled as well and allowed to cool immediately before use. Those who feel sick after drinking water even after boiling are urged to visit their doctors right away.

As part of its efforts, the water provider handed out some bottled water to those residing in the mentioned areas. While trying to resolve the problem, the UK water company is still taking samples to monitor the local water supply's quality. It is also coordinating with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for better outputs.

Yorkshire Water promised local residents that they are working hard to identify the root cause of the contamination in their water system. The firm reassured them that they'd get things back to normal as soon as possible.

'We thank everyone affected for their patience,' said the water company.