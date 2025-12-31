Eurostar services have been severely disrupted following a major power failure in the Channel Tunnel. Thousands of travellers faced chaos over New Year — one of the busiest periods for Eurostar — despite the tunnel's partial reopening. The incident has caused widespread upheaval during an already hectic holiday season, with many passengers enduring long delays and uncertainty about their travel plans.

Earlier this week, a fault in the overhead power supplies, combined with the breakdown of the LeShuttle vehicle shuttle service, resulted in the complete suspension of Eurostar operations on routes connecting London with Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam. This failure also impacted one of Europe's key transport links during peak demand, leading to numerous cancellations and emergency travel warnings. Passengers were advised to avoid travelling unless they could confirm that their trip was still scheduled to go ahead.

Limited Services Resume Under Heavy Restrictions

On Tuesday evening, the Channel Tunnel operator announced that one of the two main tunnel routes was once again operational, allowing a limited number of trains to traverse the tunnel. However, Eurostar clarified that this did not mean services had returned to normal. Trains could still be significantly delayed or even cancelled at short notice, with only a small number scheduled to run. Passengers were advised to check their train status before heading to stations.

Those affected by the disruption were offered options to reschedule or rebook their journeys for another day. Eurostar provided free ticket exchanges, refunds, and e-vouchers to accommodate stranded travellers. Despite these efforts, the company warned that the situation remains fragile while repairs continue, and the risk of further delays or cancellations persists.

Passengers Face Long Delays and Uncertainty

Many travellers expressed frustration at the limited progress and lack of clear information. Several reported sitting in their cars or on trains for hours at tunnel entrances, unsure if they would be able to continue or be turned back. Long waits at major stations saw passengers repeatedly checking departure boards, often only to find that many trains had been cancelled without prior notice.

Families and tourists, in particular, found themselves scrambling to find alternative routes, such as flights or ferries, often at premium prices. Those planning for New Year's celebrations faced the harsh realisation that their carefully arranged plans had been thrown into disarray, leaving holidaymakers disappointed and anxious about their travel arrangements.

Travel Warnings Remain Firm

While services are gradually being restored, authorities continue to advise caution. Passengers whose trains have been cancelled are urged not to go to stations until further notice, as ongoing repair work to overhead cables hampers the possibility of travel. The transport industry has warned that disruption could last through the day and potentially into the coming days.

LeShuttle's vehicle service has also been gradually phased back into operation, with one track now running, although delays remain significant. Traffic congestion near the Folkestone terminal illustrates how the disruption is affecting not only rail services but also road travel, creating congestion and frustration for road users.

Fresh Scrutiny on Infrastructure Reliability

This incident has prompted increasing concern about the stability and reliability of the transport infrastructure linking mainland Europe with the UK via the Channel Tunnel. With passenger volumes at an all-time high and rail travel becoming a popular choice for international journeys, dependence on a single electrical supply system has been highlighted as a critical vulnerability. The recent failure exposes the risks of relying heavily on one power source — a collapse that has brought services to a halt and caused widespread disruption.

As the New Year's Eve countdown continues and the week progresses, efforts are underway to restore normal operations. However, many challenges remain, and uncertainty still hangs over one of Europe's busiest transit routes. Passengers intending to use Eurostar services during this period should check their train schedules carefully before travelling, and remain patient as the network works tirelessly to recover from this significant disruption.