The coronavirus pandemic delayed the 2019-2020 season. It ended last week with the Los Angeles Lakers winning their 17th franchise championship. The delay has a domino effect that delayed everything else, including the NBA Draft and the 2020-2021 season. The Draft is now scheduled to start on November 18.

In the past, mid-November is already the start of the next season, but this time, the following season may not start until the 1st quarter of 2021.

This year's NBA Draft will be held virtually. Specific details on who will be allowed to attend the video conference have yet to be released. Traditionally, the NBA Commissioner, team owners, draft players, media, and fans participate in the event.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the top pick in this year's Draft virtue of winning the 2020 Draft Lottery back in August. The Timberwolves also had the top pick in 2015 and selected All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Formidable Golden State Warriors, as the worst team in the last season due to the departure of Kevin Durant and the season-long injury of their top guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, have the second pick.

The Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, and Phoenix Suns round up the top teams in the Draft.

Very few players who were not in the top 15 picks became superstars. But there are odd-case precedents such as Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, who were drafted 28th and 57th overall, respectively. Legend Dennis Rodman was also chosen 27th overall and Joe Dumars 18th overall by the Detroit Pistons.

According to CBS Sports, three players continuously come up as top picks in several mock drafts.

LaMelo Ball is a 6'7" point guard who played for the Illawarra Hawks in the Australian National Basketball League. He was UCLA's top pick after graduating high school in 2018, but endorsed the family-owned La Melo Ball 1 signature shoes by the Big Baller Brand that put his NCAA eligibility in question. In the NBL, he is the youngest player to post a triple-double, scoring 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists against the Cairns Taipans.

Anthony Edwards, a shooting guard, played for the Georgia Bulldogs in the NCAA. In his first game, he scored 24 points, 9 rebounds, and four steals. Edwards also scored the season-high of 37 points while playing for Georgia. He scored the most points for a freshman for the school beating Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.

James Wiseman is a 7'1" center who played college ball for the Memphis Tigers. In his debut game, he scored 28 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and posted 3 blocks while playing for only 22 minutes. His NCAA career was cut short when the NCAA ruled him ineligible as an amateur after coach Penny Hardaway paid him $11,500 to move to Memphis. He donated the $11,500 to charity, and his lawyers fought the NCAA to restore his eligibility. He is the most likely pick for the Golden State Warriors in the Draft.