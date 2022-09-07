Lisa Ann, a well known former porn star, has compared athletes in the NBA and NFL to her former co-stars in the adult film industry. The adult performer, currently a sports pundit, says basketball players top her list, but made it clear that she does not entertain UFC fighters.

The 50-year-old had a career in the adult film industry spanning over a decade. She is no stranger to sleeping with men both in her professional and personal life, which saw her label NBA stars the "Victoria's Secret models of men."

"I would say probably NBA first, NFL second, MLB third, I stay away from UFC all together," Ann said, as quoted by the Toronto Sun.

The former porn star, who also owned a day spa during a nine-year hiatus from the adult film industry, explained how "random dudes" try hooking up with her. Ann fears that being a professional builds expectations, and ruins one sexually for the average man, which is why she prefers athletes.

"Random dudes think all day that because I did scenes, they have a chance to hook up with me. And really doing scenes ruins you sexually for the average man, because he's never going to be able to do things the way that the guy did in the scenes," she added.

"This is where athletes come into play. They're physically fit, they're young, they have endurance, they can do all the things a male performer could do in a scene, so there's just an allure."

In terms of commitment, Ann feels athletes will not bother even if she is simply looking for a casual relationship owing to their hectic schedules. The former adult actor also made it clear that the stats of the player do matter, as she will look for players performing at a high level in their respective disciplines.

"Stats do matter. Stats on the court and on the field are (important)... If there was something going on with somebody and they started to really slack, I would give them such a hard time over text," Ann said.

"I'd just be like, 'oh man, how would you like it if I was ranked number 20 porn star?'"