Germany's response to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential victory was summed up by a one-word headline in Die Zeit: "F---." This reaction from one of the country's leading newspapers captured the shock and anxiety felt by many Germans who fear the global ramifications of Trump's policies on alliances and European security. The article, published shortly after Trump's win was announced, described the atmosphere as Germans stayed awake through the night, unable to sleep, anxiously following the results. According to NPR, the dismay among German readers reflected concerns that the U.S. would resume its unpredictable foreign policies under Trump.

Nele Pollatschek, the article's author, conveyed the mood, writing, "Half past five is also a perfectly appropriate time for feeling helpless, for feeling sorry for yourself, for panicking and for sheer horror." Pollatschek went on to capture a shared sentiment of unease, noting that many Germans feel "powerless" as American elections impact European stability and security.

Germany's Broader Concerns over Transatlantic Relations

Trump's re-election raised immediate concerns in Germany about the future of transatlantic relations. According to DW News, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed apprehension regarding Trump's stance on NATO and his limited support for Ukraine. Germany, along with other European allies, worries that the return of Trump may weaken collective efforts in European defence and NATO, as Trump has often criticised the financial contributions of European allies to NATO operations.

The Munich-based Süddeutsche Zeitung mirrored these fears, reporting that Trump's victory could create "further shocks" for German politics. The paper warned that Trump's policies, particularly his stance on defence and immigration, could pressure Germany and other EU countries to re-evaluate their positions within NATO.

International Reactions: Mixed Responses from World Leaders

Beyond Germany, Trump's win elicited a range of responses from international leaders. In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Trump and emphasised the close U.S.-Canada relationship. He expressed optimism about "creating more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations."

In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer cautiously acknowledged Trump's win, reaffirming the "special relationship" between the U.S. and the UK. Starmer emphasised his hope to work collaboratively with Trump while balancing this relationship with the UK's commitments to European allies. Leaders across Europe are reportedly preparing for potential policy shifts that could test alliances.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one of Trump's longstanding allies, called Trump's victory "historic" and praised his "new beginning" for U.S.-Israel relations. Netanyahu has previously expressed confidence in Trump's policies, seeing the renewed U.S. administration as supportive of Israel's security interests.

Pollatschek Highlights Germany's Complex Ties to American Politics

Pollatschek's article in Die Zeit addressed why Trump's election feels particularly personal to Germans. She argued that the deep-seated interest in U.S. elections among Germans reflects a broader cultural connection to American politics—a blend of fascination and anxiety over America's influence on global issues. She wrote, "Fear is pointless. Especially since you are in Germany and can't really do anything except look or look away, it makes no difference. America doesn't care at all."

In the comments section, German readers echoed this sentiment. One reader wrote, "From the vomit bucket to the precise description of Trump's character—this article is a highlight, thank you very much! And despite all the depression: curiosity lives. Let's see how it continues."

A Global Impact: Countries Brace for Trump's Next Term

As leaders around the world brace for the implications of Trump's presidency, some nations are re-evaluating their foreign policies. Die Zeit and other German publications emphasised that Trump's victory presents challenges for European leaders, as they must navigate potential shifts in the global order. The re-election of Trump has raised questions in many countries about U.S. foreign policy, particularly in regions like Europe, where collaboration on defence, climate, and trade remains essential.

Whether Trump's second term will deepen existing fractures or lead to new partnerships, the global community remains on alert. In Germany, for now, the prevailing sentiment is a mixture of dread and resignation, as Pollatschek wrote: "And now we can hardly wait to see what the next day will bring."