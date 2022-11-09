A 34-year-old man named Paul David Hilton livestreamed his suicide on Facebook in April this year, as confirmed by an inquest into the incident that took place in his family home in Bolton, UK.

The livestream was watched by a number of his friends, but nothing could be done to save him as by the time people realised what was happening, it was too late.

Lewis Morrison, one of his friends, called emergency services. The paramedics rushed to his house, but he was "beyond resuscitation" and was pronounced dead at the scene on April 30. The moment when the paramedics broke his door open was also livestreamed on Facebook.

A coroner ruled that Hilton took his own life and had done so intentionally. He added that it was an "alarming" feature of the case that he had "set up and orchestrated the scene to make sure his final moments were live-streamed."

An investigation into his death by the police concluded there were no suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement. He is survived by four children.

The deceased had a history of mental health issues as well as drug and alcohol abuse problems. He had tried to harm himself several times in the past, according to a report in The Mirror.

He had been in and out of addiction centres. He was referred to the community-based addiction team Achieve in 2021, but was discharged in a few months due to his "unwillingness and inability to engage with them."

He had spoken to a mental health professional just three weeks before his death and had "clearly indicated he didn't feel suicidal".

Speaking about her son after the inquest, his mother Carol said: "Paul lost his nan in 2011 and this is when his mental health battles began as they had such a close bond, he took her passing very hard. As we are (taking) his now."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.