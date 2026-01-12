A father's violent outburst has condemned his infant daughter to a lifetime of severe disability after he picked her up and threw her against a television in a single, brutal moment of rage. Rhydian Lynne Rhys Jamieson, 28, appeared at Swansea Crown Court, where he was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the attempted murder of his own daughter in what prosecutors described as a 'fit of uncontrolled temper'.

The baby, who cannot be named for legal reasons, survived but suffered catastrophic and irreversible injuries that will require round-the-clock care for the rest of her life. The case stems from events on the evening of 15 January 2025 at a home in Y Ferwig, Ceredigion, where Jamieson had been left in the sole care of his daughter. Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the address just before 22:15 after concerns were raised about the welfare of an infant. She was taken to a hospital in a critical condition and has since been diagnosed with profound, life-altering brain damage.

A Lifetime of Injury in a Single Act

Medical examinations revealed the infant had a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain, and extensive bruising. Those injuries have left her with permanent and severe disability. Prosecutors said she will need lifelong support for even basic activities, including feeding, movement, and communication, and is likely to experience epileptic seizures and global developmental delay with features of cerebral palsy. Specialists have warned that her future independence is highly uncertain.

The sentencing hearing on 12 January 2026 continued without Jamieson, who chose not to attend. Judge Paul Thomas KC described the act as demonstrating 'the most horrendous callousness and self-interest', highlighting that Jamieson did not even check if his baby was alive.

Addressing letters submitted on his behalf, the judge said: 'You threw the baby with great force at the television. It was a fit of uncontrolled temper. You did not even bother to check whether the baby was alive.' Jamieson must serve at least two-thirds of his 35-year sentence before he can be considered for parole, and the court ordered that he will never be allowed unsupervised access to children if he is released.

Police Reaction and Family Impact

Outside court, Detective Chief Inspector Gary Williams of Dyfed-Powys Police called the attack 'an appalling act of violence towards a defenceless baby, his own daughter, who had been left in Jamieson's care'. He stressed that no attempt to explain why Jamieson 'snapped' could ever excuse the brutality of the assault, and praised the work of officers and medical staff who responded to the emergency.

The baby's mother delivered a powerful impact statement in court. 'She called him a 'spiteful, disgusting person' and said the events had changed both her life and her daughter's life forever,' prosecutors reported. 'She said she lived every day not knowing if her child would ever walk, talk, or live an independent life.'

Shortly after the incident, Jamieson sent frantic online messages to friends, saying 'I'm sorry for what I've done' and 'I think I've killed someone', according to evidence presented in court.

Jamieson's actions and subsequent abandonment of his daughter have raised serious questions among child welfare advocates about how violent temper and stress in caregivers are identified and prevented before they escalate into violence.

Wider Context of Child Abuse

Child abuse cases resulting in brain injury remain a tragic issue in the United Kingdom, with law enforcement and health professionals repeatedly pointing to the vulnerability of infants. Other recent cases involving intentional harm to babies have led to convictions for causing or allowing serious physical injury, often involving similar patterns of head trauma and fractures. These prosecutions typically hinge on detailed medical evidence, safeguarding inquiries, and powerful courtroom testimony that reflect both the public's abhorrence of child abuse and the justice system's determination to hold perpetrators to account.

As Jamieson begins his lengthy prison term, the focus for the child's family and medical teams is on her ongoing care and rehabilitation, a process that will require sustained resources and support over decades. The psychological and emotional toll on extended family members is already profound, as relatives struggle to reconcile what her life might have been with the reality imposed by one act of violence. The sentence is among the most severe in recent UK legal history for harm against a child, and stands as a stark message from the judiciary that violence against children will be met with the fullest force of the law.