In the maelstrom of American political discourse, one doctored image ignited a viral backlash against a grieving mother long after she was killed by a federal agent. For days in early January 2026, social media platforms were flooded with claims that Renee Nicole Good had posted a photograph celebrating the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The image, showing Good giving a thumbs-up beside a headline referencing Kirk's death, is a composite that never existed on her original social media posts. In reality, Good was shot dead by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on 7 January. She was a 37-year-old mother of three with no public record of commentary on Kirk before the manipulated posts emerged.

A Misleading Meme Ignites Political Fire

The doctored photo first gained traction on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook within hours of Good's death as partisan users sought to link her narrative with that of Kirk's assassination. Social analytics show the image was created by overlaying Good's widely shared portrait onto a still from an unrelated October 2025 protest video showing a protester making hand gestures in Chicago. No timeline metadata or original timestamp connects Good to that protest event.

Digital forensics experts consulted on the viral image confirm that key visual artefacts reveal cut-and-paste layers around Good's face. No credible record from Good's own social media accounts includes the meme or any similar sentiment. Independent journalists who traced the image to its source footage also found that the protester in the original video, Lucy Dominguez, was participating in a 'No Kings' rally unrelated to Kirk's death.

Despite this, the doctored meme spread widely across partisan social channels. Within 48 hours, tens of thousands of reposts and comments alleged that Good rejoiced in Kirk's death.

Renee Good only has custody of one of her three children because of CPS abuse charges. She doesn’t give a flying fckk about her kids.



Also telling, she openly celebrated Charlie Kirk’s ass@ssination.



She’s scum. pic.twitter.com/LUix1kqok4 — PJD (@pjd3733) January 10, 2026

Two images. The one on the left is said to show Renee Good mocking Charlie Kirk's death. The one on the left is an oddly similar image. Which one of them is a deliberate fake, meant only to incite the horrifically gullible? pic.twitter.com/zuaffYiSm4 — Primate Hut (@PrimateHut) January 10, 2026

Lucy Martinez still hasn’t been fired from her teaching job after being filmed making Charlie Kirk neck gestures.



This woman should NOT be around children. pic.twitter.com/h352zwmG7J — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) December 22, 2025

Who Was Renee Nicole Good?

Good's own life and death have become a flashpoint in the national debate over federal law enforcement. A US citizen and mother, Good was fatally shot by ICE officer Jonathan Ross during a controversial enforcement action. Official footage captures the fatal confrontation, which unfolded after Good's vehicle was stopped and she drove forward as agents approached.

Her wife, Becca Good, issued a statement describing her partner as a source of kindness, creativity, and love for her family. She has repeatedly emphasised that Good was a devoted parent and community member, not a public figure or political commentator.

Federal authorities, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, defended the shooting. However, local officials, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, have urged an independent investigation and condemned federal characterisations of Good's intentions.

BREAKING: Wife of Renee Good, Becca Good, has just released a statement. :



“First, I want to extend my gratitude to all the people who have reached out from across the country and around the world to support our family. This kindness of strangers is the most fitting tribute… pic.twitter.com/KeFWuLGa9J — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 9, 2026

The Aftermath of a Digital Smear

As of mid-January 2026, the meme continues to circulate in fringe corners of social media, though mainstream outlets and fact-checking organisations have debunked it repeatedly. Public officials and commentators on both sides of the political divide have decried the practice of attributing fabricated statements to deceased or grieving individuals. Good's family has asked for privacy and respect while the FBI leads the investigation into her shooting.

For many observers, this episode underscores the perilous intersection of digital misinformation and deeply emotional political events in an era where images can be crafted and weaponised within minutes. It stands as a stark reminder that virality is not evidence and that truth often lags far behind narrative.