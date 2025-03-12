A wedding in Mindanao, Philippines, took a bizarre turn when a groom allegedly 'snapped out' of a trance-like state after a guest threw salt at him—leading to accusations that his bride had placed him under a love spell, or 'gayuma,' to make him marry her. The shocking incident has since gone viral, sparking debates over whether supernatural forces were at play or if the groom simply had cold feet.

A Wedding Without a Deposit Raises Suspicion

The bride, Riri Montillano, reportedly managed to book a hotel and secure wedding suppliers—including a makeup artist—without any deposit. This unusual arrangement raised eyebrows among the organisers, who later joked that they, too, might have been placed under a spell.

On the day of the wedding, Montillano was said to be visibly on edge. Witnesses noted that she never let the groom out of her sight, ignoring the traditional belief that couples should avoid seeing each other before the ceremony. Throughout the preparations, it was always the bride who answered questions, while the groom (who remains unnamed) remained disturbingly silent and disengaged.

When the organisers followed up about the wedding costs, Montillano reassured them that her parents—who were staying in another hotel with the judge set to officiate the wedding—would settle everything upon arrival. However, as time passed, doubts grew. The bride became increasingly agitated, claiming that someone was trying to sabotage her big day. The organisers, sensing something was amiss, alerted local police, who agreed to patrol the venue.

Less than two hours before the ceremony, another red flag emerged—there were no guests. The organisers confronted Montillano again about the payments, but she insisted everything would be handled once her parents arrived. Moments later, a group of people arrived, introducing themselves as friends of the groom.

The Moment of 'Awakening'

As the couple made their way to the ceremony, they walked past the groom's friends. Suddenly, a woman—who turned out to be the wife of one of the groom's friends—stepped forward and threw a handful of salt at the back of the groom.

To everyone's shock, the groom immediately appeared confused, as if he had just woken up from a deep sleep. He looked around in bewilderment and asked, 'Where am I? What's happening?'—having no recollection of how he got there, let alone that he was about to be married.

The scene quickly descended into chaos. The police officers stationed at the venue stepped in and arrested Montillano, who was accused of scamming the groom and using gayuma—a local love spell— to force him into marriage.

Social Media Reactions: Love Spell or Cold Feet?

The bizarre incident has ignited a firestorm of debate online. Some believe that gayuma—a form of folk magic said to manipulate a person's emotions—was at play. Supporters of this theory claim that such cases are not uncommon and that traditional healers often warn about love spells that wear off under certain conditions, such as exposure to salt.

Others, however, are sceptical, arguing that the groom may have simply gone along with the engagement and panicked at the last moment. The bride's claims that she was pregnant with twins further complicate the situation, with some speculating that the groom's family may have staged the intervention to prevent him from marrying her.

Adding another layer to the drama, the woman who threw the salt is said to be best friends with the groom's ex—the mother of his child. This has led some to question whether the incident was less about witchcraft and more about hidden motives and personal vendettas.

In an interview after her arrest, Montillano scoffed at the allegations, saying, 'If I really used a spell on him, do you think it would wear off just because of a handful of salt?'

How Salt Is Believed to Break Spells

In many cultures, salt is believed to have powerful cleansing properties, both physically and spiritually. In Filipino folklore, it is commonly used to dispel kulam (witchcraft) and gayuma (love spells).

The belief stems from the idea that salt has purifying energy that can neutralise magical influences. It is often sprinkled around homes, placed in bathwater, or thrown over the shoulder to ward off bad luck. In cases of suspected spellbinding, some spiritual healers advise placing salt under the bed or using it in rituals to break the enchantment.

Whether the groom was truly bewitched or simply had a last-minute change of heart, one thing is certain—this wedding will go down as one of the most bizarre and dramatic in recent memory.