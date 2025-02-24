A former royal aide has broken his silence over the explosive bullying allegations against Meghan Markle, stating he has 'no regrets' about exposing concerns over her treatment of palace staff. Jason Knauf, once a trusted communications secretary for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sent an internal email in 2018 detailing alleged mistreatment of junior employees—an email that later made headlines and fuelled accusations of a 'toxic' workplace culture within Kensington Palace.

Knauf's decision to go public with his account has reignited debate surrounding Meghan's leadership style, with critics dubbing her a 'dictator in heels' while supporters claim the accusations are part of a smear campaign. According to the Daily Mail, Knauf insists he would make the same decision again, stating: 'You can't just take the fun stuff in any job. I wouldn't change anything.'

Bullying Allegations Resurface

The controversy first emerged in March 2021, when an internal email from October 2018 was leaked to The Times. In the email, Knauf expressed serious concerns about Meghan's treatment of palace staff, claiming she had 'bullied two PAs out of the household' and was 'seeking to undermine' another employee's confidence. The accusations painted a picture of a demanding and abrasive work environment, with reports suggesting that multiple staff members had been left in tears due to Meghan's alleged behaviour.

At the time, Meghan's representatives strongly denied the claims, branding them a 'calculated smear campaign' designed to undermine her ahead of her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Despite the backlash, Buckingham Palace launched an internal review into the allegations, though the findings were never made public.

A Royal Fallout

Knauf's statement comes as the debate over Meghan's alleged leadership style takes a fresh turn. The Hollywood Reporter recently quoted a senior staff member describing Meghan as a 'dictator in high heels', claiming she belittles people and fosters a hostile work environment. The article, titled Why Hollywood Keeps Quitting on Harry and Meghan, suggests that similar concerns over Meghan's behaviour have extended beyond the palace walls and into her professional dealings in the US.

Meanwhile, Meghan's former global press secretary, Ashley Hansen, has also made headlines after leaving her role to start her own PR firm. Hansen, who has remained loyal to Meghan and Harry, praised the couple's leadership and insisted that they had shown her the same care and concern 'a parent would show their child.' Yet, as Newsweek notes, her departure has fuelled speculation that Meghan's working relationships remain fraught with difficulties.

Knauf's Career and Royal Recognition

After leaving his role with the Sussexes, Knauf went on to work as chief executive of the Royal Foundation, the charitable arm of the Prince and Princess of Wales. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in launching Prince William's Earthshot Prize and the Heads Together mental health initiative. In recognition of his service, he was awarded a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) in 2023—a personal honour granted by the monarch.

Despite the controversy, Knauf continues to maintain a cordial relationship with William and Kate. Speaking in a recent 60 Minutes Australia documentary, he recalled how working on their wedding in 2018 was a 'magical experience' and wished the Sussexes 'all the best' despite their falling out.