Reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers this season after his title run with the Toronto Raptors last year. His season was plagued with injuries just like another Clippers star, Paul George. But, the long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic gave him enough time to rest and get back in championship shape.

Last year, the Raptors beat the league's top team, Milwaukee Bucks, in the Eastern Conference finals to play for the championship against this decade's powerhouse, the Golden State Warriors. It was a major upset, but lot of analysts argue that the Raptors would not have won if superstar Kevin Durant and splash brother Klay Thompson did not get injured.

Be that as it may, the Raptors still pulled a victory and won their first ever championship. Kawhi Leonard played a significant role and earned himself his second finals MVP title.

His first finals MVP award came in 2014 while playing for the San Antonio Spurs. They prevented a three-peat by the star studded Miami Heat led by LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh, and Ray Allen.

According to Fox Sports, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers says Leonard is ready to play extended minutes. The controversial load management program will ensure that Leonard is well rested and healthy enough to play and win key games.

Leonard has developed a reputation as a winning underdog and upset master. The Spurs' victory over the Heat powerhouse in 2014 is one of the biggest upsets in recent NBA history. Leonard led the way to victory with their ageing superstars Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker.

Leonard repeated the feat last year when they defeated top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals and then the Golden State Warriors in the championships.

This year, playing for a different team again, Clippers coach Doc Rivers says that Leonard is ready to pull another miracle in his current state. The Clippers are not exactly a weak team, they are currently in second place in the Western Conference behind the LA Lakers.

If the Clippers can beat the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and beat the Bucks in the championships, Leonard will cement his legacy as NBA's miracle man, an unofficial accolade currently being held only by Robert Horry.