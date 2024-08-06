For families seeking not just a pet, but a formidable protector, the Svalinn dog stands out as a unique option. Advertised as a "military-grade" protection dog, the Svalinn breed combines friendly companionship with unparalleled security capabilities. Named after the Montana-based breeding company Svalinn, which references the shield in Norse mythology that protected the world, these dogs are truly bred to love and trained to protect.

The exclusivity of the Svalinn dog comes from its limited availability, rigorous selection process, and hefty price tag. Only twenty of these dogs are sold each year, making them a rare and highly sought-after breed. The company maintains a level of secrecy regarding the breed's exact composition, describing it as an "undisclosed mix of Dutch Shepherd, German Shepherd, and Belgian Malinois."

Before being made available for adoption, each Svalinn dog undergoes two to three years of intense training to ensure they provide the highest level of protection for their owners. This training balances creating the "perfect pet" with developing a dog capable of defending its family in an instant. According to Svalinn, their dogs are watchful and instinctual, with the decision-making capability and elite training to protect you and your family at a moment's notice. They are trained to respond to specific verbal cues and can seamlessly transition from playing to their watchful post.

Acquiring a Svalinn Dog

For those interested in acquiring a Svalinn dog, the process begins by visiting the Svalinn website. The site provides basic information about the company and the dogs, including profiles of currently available dogs with details such as name, primary breed, weight, litter, personality traits, and numerous photos. Potential buyers can also view profiles of previously sold pups.

The official acquisition process starts with an inquiry form where prospective owners provide basic contact information, household size, timeline, and any other pertinent details. After submitting the form, Svalinn representatives reach out to match the customer with a dog that best fits their needs. The most crucial step is a visit to the Svalinn ranch, where prospective buyers can learn about the company's history and meet the dogs in person. After the ranch visit, the customer is matched with a dog and required to put down a 50% deposit on the $150,000 price.

Once matched, the dog undergoes pre-departure training tailored to its new environment. Additionally, Svalinn provides five days of on-site training upon delivery to ensure a smooth transition. The company also offers lifetime consulting and maintenance training to support the dog's ongoing development and adaptation.

Other Exclusive Breeds

For those seeking exclusive pets without the need for a "military-grade" protector, several other breeds also stand out for their rarity and unique characteristics.

1. Tibetan Mastiff - $2,000

Originating from Tibet, the Tibetan Mastiff was traditionally used as a guard dog for livestock and property. Known for their thick double coat, which can be black, brown, blue-grey, or golden, Tibetan Mastiffs are independent and strong-willed, making them challenging to train. Their rarity and the costs associated with breeding and maintaining them contribute to their high price.

2. Samoyed - $2,000

The Samoyed, with its fluffy, white coat, was originally bred by the Samoyede people of Siberia for herding reindeer and pulling sledges. Known for their friendly and sociable nature, Samoyeds are highly energetic and require significant exercise and mental stimulation. Their purebred lineage and the care needed to maintain their coat make them an expensive breed.

3. Pharaoh Hound - $2,500

Tracing its lineage back to ancient Egypt, the Pharaoh Hound is known for its sleek, athletic build and elegant appearance. These dogs are highly intelligent with a keen hunting instinct. Their short, fine coat is typically tan with large, pointed ears. The breed's history, beauty, and rarity contribute to its exclusivity.

4. Chow Chow - $1,000

The Chow Chow, originating from China, is distinctive for its lion-like mane and blue-black tongue. Historically used for hunting, herding, and guarding, Chow Chows are known for their aloof and independent nature, often described as cat-like. Early socialisation and firm training are essential for this breed, whose rarity and unique traits make them highly sought after.

5. Azawakh - $3,000

The Azawakh, a sighthound breed from the Sahel region of Africa, is known for its slender and elegant build. These dogs are incredibly fast and have a strong prey drive, traditionally used by nomadic tribes for hunting and guarding. Azawakhs are loyal and affectionate with their owners but reserved with strangers. Their rarity outside their native region and specialised care requirements add to their exclusivity.

The Svalinn dog, with its unique blend of friendliness and ferocity, represents the pinnacle of protection dog breeding. Its exclusivity, intense training, and substantial price tag reflect the exceptional capabilities and value these dogs bring to their owners. Meanwhile, other rare breeds like the Tibetan Mastiff, Samoyed, Pharaoh Hound, Chow Chow, and Azawakh provide alternative options for those looking to invest in an exclusive and unique pet.