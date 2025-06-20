Ford Recalls 300,000 Mustang Mach-Es Over Door Glitch!

In a major move, Ford announced a global recall of over 317,000 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles due to a critical software glitch that could lock passengers out or trap them inside, prompting an immediate stop-sale order on 20 June 2025.

The defect, tied to a 12-volt battery discharge, has sparked widespread concerns about safety and Ford's electric vehicle reliability, particularly as the company ramps up its EV ambitions.

Investigate the Recall Issue

The car major is recalling approximately 317,000 Mustang Mach-E vehicles worldwide, including 196,911 in the United States, due to a 12-volt battery issue that causes electronic door latches to malfunction, per Electrek.

The glitch, affecting vehicles produced between 2021 and 2025, may prevent doors from unlocking or opening, posing significant risks in emergency situations, such as accidents or fires.

No crashes or injuries have been reported, but the issue has frustrated owners, with X posts like @ElectrekCo's on 19 June 2025 highlighting concerns about safety and reliability.

Ford has halted all Mach-E deliveries, test drives, and demonstrations until a software fix is available, a move that underscores the urgency of the defect, per Inside EVs.

Identify Affected Models

The recall encompasses all Mustang Mach-E variants manufactured from 2021 to 2025, including Select, Premium, GT, and Extended Range models, with an additional 32,569 units affected in Canada, per Yahoo Autos.

A separate US recall of 276 2025 Mach-Es addresses defective park rods that could increase crash risks, compounding owner concerns.

Ford urges owners to verify their vehicle's status by contacting the company at 1-866-436-7332 or checking the NHTSA website, using recall numbers issued for Q3 2025 notifications.

X sentiment, such as @DriveTeslaca's post on 20 June 2025, notes the inconvenience of requiring dealer visits for the fix, as the issue cannot be resolved via an over-the-air update, frustrating tech-savvy EV owners.

Assess Ford's Response and Impact

Ford is developing a software update, slated for release in Q3 2025, to address the battery issue, with dealers offering free repairs to affected vehicles, per Electrek.

The recall adds to Ford's mounting challenges, as the company leads the industry with 76 recalls in 2025, according to NHTSA data mentioned in a Reuters report.

Despite these setbacks, Mustang Mach-E sales climbed 11% in May 2025, reaching 4,724 units, and grew 2.8% year-to-date, reflecting strong demand for the £31,200 ($42,000) base model.

However, recurring issues could erode consumer confidence in Ford's £4 billion ($5.3 billion) EV investment, per Automotive News.

The stop-sale order may disrupt supply chains and dealership operations, raising questions about Ford's quality control processes in its electric vehicle lineup.

Safeguarding EV Owners Ahead

Ford's recall of 317,000 Mustang Mach-Es highlights the complexities of scaling electric vehicle production while ensuring safety and reliability.

The promised software update and proactive stop-sale measures demonstrate Ford's commitment to addressing the issue, but persistent recalls severely challenge its reputation in the fiercely competitive EV market.

The owners must remain proactive, diligently checking their vehicle's recall status to ensure safety, while Ford faces mounting pressure to bolster quality assurance, enhance manufacturing precision, streamline production processes, and restore consumer trust in its ambitious electric future, ensuring long-term reliability for its growing EV customer base.