A new Netflix documentary titled Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem has reignited global interest in the rise and fall of Rob Ford, the former mayor of Toronto whose time in office was overshadowed by personal scandal.

The film explores the political and media storm that followed the release of a video showing Ford smoking crack cocaine. It also considers how his chaotic legacy influenced modern political culture.

Populist Appeal and Early Warnings

Rob Ford became mayor of Toronto in 2010 after running on a platform focused on cutting wasteful spending and reducing inefficiency in City Hall. He gained popularity by cultivating a reputation as a relatable public servant. Ford frequently gave out his personal phone number and responded directly to constituent concerns about local services.

While his approach resonated with many voters, his mayoralty was frequently disrupted by erratic behaviour and confrontations. Prior to the drug scandal, Ford was involved in several incidents, including a drink-driving conviction in Florida in 1999, public intoxication, and verbal altercations at official events. These episodes raised concerns about his stability and fitness for office.

The Crack Scandal

In May 2013, journalists from Gawker and the Toronto Star reported the existence of a video allegedly showing Ford smoking crack cocaine. Ford strongly denied the allegations at the time. However, Toronto's chief of police later confirmed the video's existence, and Ford eventually admitted to using the drug. He claimed it had occurred while he was in what he described as a 'drunken stupor.'

The scandal triggered a global media frenzy. Despite mounting pressure to resign, Ford refused to step down. He framed the situation as a politically motivated attack and positioned himself as a victim of bias. Although his approval ratings declined, a core group of supporters continued to stand by him.

His Legacy and the Documentary's Perspective

Ford's time as mayor ended in 2014 when he withdrew from the re-election race following a cancer diagnosis. He later returned to public office as a city councillor before his death in 2016 at the age of 46.

The Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem runs for just under 50 minutes. It uses archival footage and interviews with journalists, aides, and observers to trace Ford's political trajectory. Director Shianne Brown said the aim was to provide a more humanised portrait of the late mayor. However, some critics argue the film leans too heavily into scandal and sensationalism at the expense of nuance.

Doug Ford, Rob Ford's brother and the current Premier of Ontario, condemned the documentary. He described it as 'disgusting' and said 'They want the truth. Talk to the real people that absolutely loved him.'

The documentary raises broader questions about spectacle-driven politics and how public tolerance for scandal has evolved. Ford's chaotic leadership now seems like a harbinger of the politics of provocation. Elements of his style have since echoed in global figures such as Donald Trump and Boris Johnson.

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem offers a fresh lens through which to view Rob Ford's controversial tenure. While the film revisits many of the mayor's well-known scandals, it also invites reflection on how political figures are portrayed and remembered. By highlighting both the media's role and public response, it encourages viewers to consider how leaders are held accountable and what traits voters are willing to overlook in exchange for perceived authenticity.