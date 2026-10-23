Two former senior FBI officials have been charged with allegedly making false statements to Congress about investigations involving Hunter Biden. The case was announced on Friday, 23 October 2026, eleven days before the US midterm elections on 3 November.

Nikki Cole Floris, 46, and Bradley Benavides, 56, surrendered on arrest warrants in connection with the allegations. Floris's lawyers condemned the charges as 'nonsense' and questioned the timing of the prosecution.

Both officials previously held senior positions in the FBI's Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF). The now-disbanded unit was tasked with countering foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Floris led the task force as deputy assistant director from mid-2019 through mid-2022. Benavides served as section chief from mid-2019 through the 2020 election.

According to the US Department of Justice, each defendant faces one count of making false statements in a matter within the jurisdiction of the legislative branch. The allegations concern interviews with the House Judiciary Committee in 2023. The department's announcement and accompanying court documents outline the prosecution's allegations. Neither defendant has been convicted of the offence.

What Prosecutors Allege About the Hunter Biden Laptop

The charges concern the officials' accounts of the FITF's involvement in FBI investigations involving Hunter Biden. Floris told congressional investigators that she had not participated in discussions about Hunter Biden while serving with the task force. Benavides said he learned the FBI possessed the laptop through a Wikipedia article in 2023.

Prosecutors allege that records, communications and witness accounts contradict those statements. The criminal complaint describes discussions between the task force and FBI investigative teams about the investigations.

According to the filing, the task force also hosted classified briefings involving agents and prosecutors. Floris and Benavides allegedly participated in those briefings and in discussions concerning the laptop before the 2020 election.

The complaint cites communications from October 2020 concerning the laptop and the FBI's response to media enquiries. Prosecutors say these records contradict the defendants' accounts to Congress.

The officials were warned during their congressional interviews that making false statements could be a crime, according to the Justice Department. The allegations must still be tested through the criminal process.

The Wikipedia detail is an unusual element of the case. However, the fact that Benavides reportedly referred to an online encyclopaedia does not, by itself, establish whether his testimony was criminally false. That question depends on the allegations and evidence presented in court.

US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro criticised the alleged conduct in a statement announcing the charges. She said senior officials who lie to Congress undermine democratic institutions and that nobody should be above the law.

FBI Director Kash Patel also addressed the arrests publicly. In a statement reproduced by the Justice Department, he alleged that Floris had privately described herself as 'running a shadow government' during the 2020 election.

Patel further said the FBI had dismantled the CR-15 squad, which he accused of political weaponisation against opponents, including President Donald Trump. These assertions reflect Patel's stated position and should not be treated as independent findings in the criminal case.

Floris's Lawyers Challenge the Timing of the Charges

Floris's legal team responded forcefully to the allegations. In a statement, her lawyers described her as a patriot who had served as an FBI intelligence officer for nearly 20 years.

'It's no coincidence the government is filing these nonsense charges now,' they said. Her lawyers argued that the allegations were based on politicians' claims rather than the facts and described the prosecution as an attempt to score political points.

The defence also said it looked forward to Floris's day in court. IBTimes UK had not identified a public statement from Benavides or his legal team at the time of writing.

The timing has added political significance to the case. The charges were announced eleven days before the 3 November midterm elections, while the dispute concerns events surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

The history also includes briefings involving Republican senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson. According to the complaint, Floris and Benavides provided separate briefings to the senators in August 2020 concerning intelligence related to potential Russian disinformation.

The senators were investigating potential conflicts of interest involving the Biden family's foreign business dealings. The complaint's account of the briefings forms part of the background to the current allegations, rather than a judicial finding that either defendant committed a crime.

The laptop subsequently became a major subject of political debate and scrutiny of investigations involving Hunter Biden. Claims about the authenticity or significance of particular material attributed to the laptop require precise sourcing and should not be conflated with the charges against the two former officials.

The case began with a criminal complaint rather than a grand jury indictment. The defendants can challenge the allegations through the federal court process, and prosecutors must obtain an indictment to pursue the felony charges in the ordinary course unless indictment is waived.

The charges remain allegations, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. The proceedings will determine whether the evidence supports the accusations. Meanwhile, the timing of the prosecution and the defence's objections are likely to remain central to public discussion.