A 32-year-old Austin man with a previous sex offence conviction in Florida is accused of seeking sex with a 15-year-old girl during online communications investigated by authorities. Investigators say he also invited the teenager and her parents to a Donald Trump rally in San Antonio.

Hunter James Kufta was arrested in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, 15 October, and charged with online solicitation of a minor. The second-degree felony carries a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years if he is convicted.

Authorities say Kufta was previously convicted of a sex offence involving a minor in Florida and was required to register as a sex offender there. The current investigation followed a report from the girl's parents after they became aware of his online communications with their daughter.

Investigators Assumed the Teenager's Online Identity

Kufta first contacted the girl in June, according to investigators. After learning his age and identity, she attempted to end contact before confiding in her parents. They reported the matter to the Memorial Villages Police Department in September.

The case was subsequently handled by Harris County Constable Precinct 1's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. With the girl's mother's permission, investigators assumed the teenager's online identity to continue the conversations and gather evidence.

🚨A 32-year-old Austin, Texas man invited a 15-year-old girl and her parents to a Trump rally while also trying to arrange s*x with her.



Hunter James Kufta was arrested Thursday and charged with online solicitation of a minor, which carries up to 20 years in prison.



Harris… pic.twitter.com/htpbvtEwvZ — Reich-Wing Watch (@ReichWingWatch) October 17, 2026

Investigators said Kufta used multiple computer-generated phone numbers to communicate with the account. During the undercover exchanges, he allegedly expressed a desire to have sex with the teenager and get her pregnant.

An arrest warrant described by KPRC also alleged that he discussed meeting her in a hotel room or rented vehicle. Investigators said a meeting was arranged, but Kufta did not attend.

The later exchanges took place after investigators assumed the teenager's online identity and should be distinguished from the initial communications with the girl.

Previous Florida Conviction

Kufta was arrested in Collier County, Florida, in 2022 after allegedly sending a lewd image to a minor. Harris County officials said he was subsequently convicted of a sex offence involving a minor and required to register in Florida.

KPRC reported, citing court records, that Kufta was required to register as a sex offender in Florida but was not listed on Texas's public registry. His absence from the Texas registry should not, by itself, be taken as evidence of a registration violation.

Following his arrest, Kufta was transferred to Harris County overnight and appeared before a magistrate on Friday, 16 October. Bond was set at $300,000 (about £225,000).

The charge concerns the alleged online solicitation. The prior Florida conviction is separate from the current case and does not establish guilt in the Texas proceedings.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about Kufta's possible contact with other minors to contact Harris County Constable Precinct 1's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit on 713-222-4929.

Trump Rally Mentioned in Alleged Messages

During the undercover exchanges, Kufta allegedly said he had obtained tickets to a Trump rally in San Antonio and wanted the girl and her parents to accompany him, according to the arrest warrant.

The invitation forms part of the communications investigators say took place. The reporting does not establish that the family attended or suggest that Trump, his campaign or the rally organisers knew about Kufta's alleged conduct.

Under Section 33.021(c) of the Texas Penal Code, knowingly soliciting a minor online to meet another person, with the intent that the minor engage in sexual contact, sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse, constitutes an offence. For this section, a minor is someone under 17 or someone the accused believes to be under 17.

The law also states that a meeting's failure to occur is not a defence to prosecution under that subsection. The current allegations have not been proved in court, and Kufta is presumed innocent of the charge unless convicted.