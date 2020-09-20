32-year old Ty Lawson played for several NBA teams from 2009 to 2018 until he signed a contract with the Shandong Golden Stars in the Chinese Basketball Association. In 2019, he signed with the Fujian Sturgeons but was kicked out of the team on Sept 19 due to inappropriate social media posts.

He has also received a lifetime ban on the CBA.

According to Fox Sports Australia, the Sturgeons released a statement claiming that Lawson posted those "offensive" comments on Sept 18 in violation of the team's "social responsibilities and core values" policy.

Lawson's IG post, retweeted by Emiliano Carchia of Sportando, showed the former NBA player enjoying himself while receiving "special service" from a Chinese woman in a private club.

Lawson himself has not commented on the incident after it was released by the Chinese state news agency. He led the Sturgeons to the CBA playoffs last season, averaging 27 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 8.8 assists a game.

Meanwhile, the Chinese community was up in arms against Lawson and his IG post according to NBA Central, calling him different derogatory names, including the N-word multiple times.

The Black community, and those who claim to defend it, have yet to respond to the attacks on Lawson. He has prior DUI arrests in the state of North Carolina, Colorado, California, and Missouri. He also had priors for domestic violence.

In the "club" incident in China, sources claim that the misjudgement on Lawson's part could also be induced by alcohol.

Lawson averaged 12.7 points and six assists per game in his NBA career and played for the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, and Sacramento Kings.

He was also a star at North Carolina and was named ACC Player of the Year in 2009 as a junior. He won the Bob Cousy Award in the same year. He also led North Carolina to the championship in 2009. He set a record high of 8 steals against Michigan State, the most steals by any NCAA player in a championship game.

Lawson did not play in his senior year and entered the 2009 NBA Draft and was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves, who traded him to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for a future draft pick.