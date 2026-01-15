The French government has issued a sweeping territorial ban against 10 British nationals identified as far-right activists, accusing them of engaging in vigilante operations to sabotage migrant crossings in northern France. The French Interior Ministry confirmed on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, that the individuals are now prohibited from entering or residing in France following a series of incidents involving the destruction of small boats and the harassment of asylum seekers.

The activists are reportedly affiliated with 'Raise the Colours,' a Birmingham-based grassroots movement that has gained notoriety for a nationwide campaign of hoisting Union Jacks and St George's Crosses across the United Kingdom. According to French authorities, members of the group have transitioned from domestic flag-raising to direct action on the beaches of Nord and Pas-de-Calais, as reported by The Guardian.

Sabotage and 'Propaganda' on the Coastline

The Interior Ministry stated that the group's militants had been actively searching for and destroying inflatable dinghies intended for Channel crossings. French officials described these actions as a significant threat to public order, noting that the activists also conducted 'propaganda activities' designed to recruit more British citizens to join their 'harassment campaign' along the French coastline.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez addressed the ban on social media, asserting that France's commitment to the rule of law is absolute. 'Violent and hate-inciting tactics have no place in our territory,' Nuñez wrote, according to Anadolu Agency, a state-run news agency in Turkey. The ministry had been monitoring the group since December 2025 after reports emerged of masked men patrolling dunes and slashing migrant vessels, as noted by The Associated Press.

The ban follows a string of controversial videos posted to social media late last year. In one instance, an activist was filmed wading into the surf to shout abuse at people boarding a dinghy, while another video showed a man boasting about slashing a boat buried in the sand. 'That is not going to England,' the man reportedly stated in the footage, according to Yahoo News.

'Raise the Colours' Denounces 'Disgraceful' Move

In response to the exclusion orders, 'Raise the Colours' issued a statement on X describing the French government's actions as 'absolutely disgraceful.' The group argued that the bans targeted specific individuals rather than the organisation as a whole and maintained that their primary objective is to hold the British government accountable for the funds paid to France for border security.

The organisation claimed that its activities are 'founded on responsibility, restraint and compliance with legal frameworks,' and denied supporting any unlawful vigilante behaviour, as reported by The Strait Times. However, anti-racism groups such as Hope Not Hate have welcomed the move, alleging that the activists have been harassing both vulnerable migrants and charity workers for months.

Escalating Tensions in the Channel

The banning of the activists comes amid record numbers of small boat arrivals in the UK. According to Home Office figures, more than 41,000 people crossed the Channel in 2025, the second-highest annual total on record. The issue has become a political flashpoint in both London and Paris, with the French authorities coming under increasing pressure to stop departures while simultaneously managing the rise of far-right 'citizen patrols,' according to Arab News.

The French Interior Ministry indicated that the decrees were signed on 13 January and that UK authorities have been notified via the Kent Police liaison office. Legal experts noted that the bans were issued under public-order powers that allow for fast-track expulsions if an individual's behaviour is deemed 'manifestly violent, racist or xenophobic,' as cited by VisaHQ.