WASHINGTON, D.C. — The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has expanded its controversial 'Worst of the Worst' database to include 20,000 criminal illegal aliens, showcasing those arrested or deported for violent and high-level offences.

The official website, wow.dhs.gov, allows the public to view profiles of offenders convicted of crimes such as murder, rape, and terrorism.

DHS says the database offers unprecedented transparency into the agency's immigration enforcement operations under President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

DHS Adds 5,000 More Criminals to the List

In its latest update, DHS confirmed that 5,000 additional individuals have been added to the 'Worst of the Worst' gallery, bringing the total to 20,000. The department said the update reflects ongoing enforcement efforts and a commitment to public awareness of criminal removals.

'Since its launch, the Worst of the Worst website has given Americans greater transparency into who the wicked and dangerous criminal illegal aliens DHS law enforcement has removed from their communities,' said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a DHS statement. 'This update is just a fraction of who we have arrested, and who we will continue to lock up, under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem.'

According to DHS, the individuals featured have been convicted of serious crimes including homicide, sexual assault, robbery, and gang-related activity. Officials said new entries will continue to be added at regular intervals as part of ongoing enforcement transparency.

How the 'Worst of the Worst' Website Works

The wow.dhs.gov platform, launched in late 2025, is a searchable online gallery featuring names, photos, nationalities, and criminal histories of deported or detained offenders. Users can search by location, crime type, or country of origin.

DHS says the database was designed to give communities insight into the impact of federal law enforcement operations and to highlight the individuals deemed 'the most dangerous' among illegal entrants.

The department maintains that the website complies with all federal privacy and data protection laws.

Notable Offenders Named in the Update

The expanded list highlights thousands of criminal aliens from more than 60 countries. Among those featured in the January update are:

Abdirashid Ibrahim of Somalia, convicted of homicide, domestic violence, and burglary in Nashville, Tennessee.

Zakariya Abdi of Somalia, previously convicted of homicide and larceny in Bayport, Minnesota.

Ever Rodriguez-Mendoza, an MS-13 gang member from El Salvador, convicted of assault, aggravated assault of a police officer, and robbery in Arkansas.

Yohenry Josue Betancourt Brito of Venezuela, linked to the Tren de Aragua gang, convicted of assault and theft in New York City.

Carlos Merlos Ortiz, an Inland Empire 13 gang member from El Salvador, convicted of rape, impersonation, and illegal re-entry in Washington State.

Nelson Ricardo Suarez of Cuba, convicted of child sexual assault, battery, and forced entry in Miramar, Florida.

Ghinh Nguyen of Vietnam, convicted of rape with a weapon, kidnapping, and aggravated assault in Massachusetts.

Juan Perez-Barahona of Honduras, convicted of molestation and neglect of a child in Connecticut.

Julio Lara-Avila of Mexico, convicted of cruelty toward a child and false imprisonment in Louisiana.

DHS described the offenders listed as examples of the agency's focus on removing individuals with violent and repeat criminal records.

Nationwide Enforcement and Controversy

The expansion of the DHS database follows a year of intensified immigration enforcement operations nationwide.

In recent months, multi-agency actions across Minnesota, Arkansas, and Florida have resulted in hundreds of arrests of violent offenders, including gang members and individuals with prior deportations.

Officials say the operations are part of a broader federal effort to strengthen border security and ensure that dangerous individuals are detained or deported.

DHS has also reported an increase in attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, linking the rise to heightened anti-immigration rhetoric and clashes with local sanctuary policies.

While the department frames the 'Worst of the Worst' website as a transparency measure, critics have expressed concern about privacy, potential inaccuracies, and the possible political use of such data.

Advocacy groups have cautioned that publicising individual names could risk reinforcing anti-immigrant sentiment, though no confirmed inaccuracies have been reported on the site.

Accessing the Database

The full gallery of 20,000 individuals is available at www.wow.dhs.gov, where users can view arrest details, conviction records, and locations of enforcement activity.

DHS said it plans to continue updating the site to include future removals and criminal arrests, positioning it as an ongoing public resource on immigration enforcement outcomes.