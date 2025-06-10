Billionaire financier George Soros has launched an unprecedented multimillion-pound campaign to flip Texas from Republican red to Democratic blue, targeting the Lone Star State's shifting demographics and exploiting growing fractures within the GOP ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

On 9 June 2025, the Wall Street Journal reported that Soros, through his Texas Majority PAC, launched the "Blue Texas" initiative alongside the Texas Democratic Party to boost voter turnout, recruit candidates, and organize volunteers ahead of the 2026 midterms.

With £28 million ($37 million) already spent in 2024 and Soros personally donating £2.4 million ($3.2 million), this effort aims to capitalize on Texas' shifting demographics and close electoral margins.

Can Soros' cash reshape the Lone Star State's political future, or will it falter against GOP dominance?

Fuel Voter Turnout with Cash

Soros' strategy hinges on turbocharging Democratic voter engagement in key regions like Dallas, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties, where he's funneled six-figure sums, per AOL.

X posts highlight mixed reactions: some cheer the investment as a game-changer, while others, like @FoxNews, warn it's a billionaire's attempt to "buy" Texas.

The PAC spokesperson told The Independent that Texas Majority PAC raised £1.8 million ($2.42 million) through 2023, with Soros' Democracy PAC II contributing £680,000 ($915,000) and Soros personally adding £1.1 million ($1.4 million).

This cash funds door-knocking, phone banking, and registration drives, targeting Latino and young voters who gave Biden a narrower 6% loss in 2020.

Despite Democrats' failure to win statewide since 1994, Soros bets that sustained organizing, costing an estimated £16 million ($21 million) more by 2026, can tilt the scales, especially with the 2026 Senate race in sight.

Exploit GOP's Internal Fractures

The 2026 Senate race, featuring a bruising Republican primary between Sen. John Cornyn and moderate Ken Paxton, offers Democrats a rare opening.

A Texas Southern University poll, cited by The Daily Caller, shows Cornyn leading Democrat Colin Allred by just 4 points, with Paxton's edge at 2 points.

Soros' PAC, per Breitbart, is focusing on this race, hoping to exploit GOP infighting, Paxton's pro-Trump stance, and past impeachment clash with Cornyn's establishment roots.

This strategic bet could reshape Texas' electoral map if internal GOP divisions persist.

Build Infrastructure for 2032

Soros' vision extends beyond 2026, aiming to make Texas a swing state by 2032. 'There's no path to the White House without Texas,' PAC deputy director Katherine Fischer told the Wall Street Journal.

The Blue Texas initiative, per UPI Now, plans to train 10,000 volunteers and recruit candidates for down-ballot races, building a Democratic machine.

Despite £28 million ($37 million) spent in 2024 yielding no statewide wins, successes like Gina Ortiz's San Antonio mayoral victory signal local breakthroughs.

Forbes reports Soros' broader $400 million investment in Democratic causes since 2020, including $140 million to PACs in 2021 alone, underscoring his clout.

Yet, with £7.6 million ($10 million) more pledged for 2025, Soros' long game is reshaping the state's political infrastructure.

The Stakes Beyond Texas

Success in Texas would fundamentally reshape American politics. With 38 electoral votes, the state represents the second-largest prize in presidential elections.

A Democratic Texas would make the White House virtually unwinnable for Republicans, whilst failure to flip it leaves Democrats dependent on increasingly competitive purple states.

The Blue Texas initiative aims to boost candidate recruitment, organise volunteers, and increase voter turnout to turn Texas into a battleground state by 2032.

Whether Soros's millions can overcome decades of Republican dominance remains the ultimate test of money versus political tradition in America's fastest-changing major state.

As both parties prepare for battle, Texas represents not just another election but a potential seismic shift in American political geography—one that could determine the balance of power for a generation.