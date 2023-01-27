Former FC Barcelona player Gerard Pique just can't seem to escape the controversies surrounding his personal life. Months after his split from Colombian pop star Shakira, new reports are claiming that he has also been unfaithful to new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

Pique went public with his relationship with the 23-year-old PR student just a few weeks after he and Shakira confirmed their split. Evidence suggests that he had been seeing the much younger woman for over a year while he was still with the singer.

Now, journalist Jordi Martin claims that while seeing Chia, Pique has also been involved with a young lawyer named Julia Puig. Shakira's fans are now saying that the multi-awarded singer may have alluded to this when she said "I'm worth two 22 (year-olds)" in her diss track "Music Sessions #53."

Martin says there are witnesses who saw Pique hanging out with Puig and talking to her in an affectionate manner sometime last year when he was already with Chia.

"All of Barcelona knows that they got involved two or three years ago and he writes to talk again," said Martin, who claimed that Pique reconnected with the young lawyer after an earlier affair.

A una semana de sacar Shakira la canción, se descubre que Pique le fue infiel a Clara Chía con la joven abogada de 22 años Julia Puig,.



Ahora entiendo el " yo valgo por 2 de 22" pic.twitter.com/hZLjdrSTrC — Julian Marin 🦔 (@JulianMarin) January 22, 2023

The footballer has reportedly denied everything to Clara Chia, saying that he only contacted the lawyer to ask her not to say anything about him.

Meanwhile, after Martin exposed her identity and made the allegations, Puig immediately set her social media accounts to private. Not much is known about her except that she is the same age as Chia and that she is a lawyer. She is also allegedly related to footballer Riqui Puig, who is known to have been close to Pique during their time together at Barcelona.

▶️ CONTROVERSIA | ​💥​



🗞️​ Medios internacionales reportan que Gerard Piqué le habría sido infiel a su pareja, Clara Chía, con Julia Puig de 22 años.



Ya lo dijo Shakira, " yo valgo por 2 de 22".​🤨 pic.twitter.com/vABMUKza6G — DELPY 📱🎬 (@delpynews) January 23, 2023

Martin dropped the bombshell on his IG stories by sharing Puig's photo and writing: "Do you know her, Gerard? Then don't be surprised that Shakira throws the whole world on top of you."

The journalist claims to know a lot about Pique's personal life. He was one of the first people to break the news about Pique's relationship with Clara Chia. He also previously said that the footballer had other relationships with women who worked at his company, Kosmos.

The retired footballer has reportedly dismissed some of his previous conquests in order to avoid the uncomfortable situation with Chia, who also works there. Martin warns that it's only a matter of time before one of the scorned women speaks up.