Gerard Piqué went Instagram official with his girlfriend Clara Chia and Shakira fans were not happy.

The athlete shared a snap of himself and his 23-year-old girlfriend cozying up to each other in matching black outfits while on the patio of a restaurant. The photo drew mixed reactions, with some accusing the former soccer star of ruining his family and others comparing the PR student to Shakira.

One commented, "I would have been ashamed," and another wrote, "imagine ruining your family life with your wife and children because you couldn't keep your willy in your pants."

A third chimed in, "She doesn't compare to the mother of your children." Then a fourth called Piqué "immature" and accused him of "demeaning" Shakira.

According to Page Six, Piqué shared the photo after 45-year-old Shakira released the diss track "BZRP Music Sessions #53" which alluded to the athlete's new relationship with Marti.

In it, she calls herself "worth two 22-year-olds" before joking that Piqué downgraded from a "Ferrari to a Renault Twingo" and a "Rolex to a Casio." She sings, "This is for you to be mortified, to chew and swallow, swallow and chew / I won't get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me," she sings, adding, "I was out of your league."

Shakira and Piqué officially split in June 2022. In a joint statement, they shared their regrets about the breakup and asked for privacy and understanding for the sake of their children, who are their "highest priority."

Less than three months after their split, the Spanish athlete was seen getting cozy with Chia at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain. Shakira allegedly learned that he cheated on her with the student after she discovered a 2021 Zoom footage of them together. A source at the time claimed the singer was "devastated to learn this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children."

Shakira is reportedly not done talking about the breakup through her music. Insiders claimed that she is working on a "very empowering" song that will reveal even more details about her split with Piqué.