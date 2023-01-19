Several months after they announced their split, more details continue to emerge about the breakdown of the relationship between Shakira and Gerard Pique. The latest reports claim that the Colombian singer found out that the former FC Barcelona defender was cheating on her thanks to a clue left in their refrigerator at home.

According to a report by The Sun, a strawberry jam jar that Shakira found inside the fridge made it clear to her that someone else had been staying in the home she shared with Pique and their two children.

The multi-awarded singer returned to their home in Barcelona after a period of travelling and discovered that someone had eaten the contents of a jam jar in the fridge. As it turns out, neither Pique nor their children like strawberry jam. This gave the 45-year-old singer a clue that someone had been staying there and was comfortable enough to raid the fridge in her absence.

It is unclear when the refrigerator incident took place, but the couple announced their split last summer just weeks after rumours broke that the the footballer had been cheating. He went public with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti just a few weeks later in August.

Not long after, Shakira released the single "Te Felicito" with Rauw Alejandro. In one of the scenes in the music video, she is seen opening the fridge to find Alejandro's head inside. In that part of the video, she talks about her "eyes opening" perhaps to the truth about his affair.

Apart from the strawberry jam incident, a video recently resurfaced from August 2021 showing Clara in the background of Pique's Twitch stream recorded from inside the former couple's home from a time when they were still very much together.

Her latest release titled "Musical Sessions #53" with BZRP is also a diss track where she throws shade at Clara's age. "I'm worth two 22s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo, you traded a Rolex for a Casio," she sang.

Pique responded by announcing a new partnership deal with Casio and by turning up to work driving a Renault Twingo.