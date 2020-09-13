For the second year in a row, the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks failed to reach the NBA finals. Rumors were aplenty saying that the reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is requesting a trade to a more championship-caliber team. Antetokounmpo put all those rumors to bed.

According to the Sports Rush, Antetokounmpo is willing to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks for one more season. His contract with the Bucks ends next year.

Despite failing to reach the finals twice in a row, Antetokounmpo does not blame his teammates nor the Bucks organisation.

Last year, the Bucks ended their season in the Eastern Conference finals after losing the series to the eventual champions, Toronto Raptors, who won their first championship since the franchise was added as an expansion team in 1995.

The Bucks also signed Giannis' older brother, presumably at his request, Thanasis Antetokounmpo after the latter's lacklustre performance with the New York Knicks. Their youngest sibling, Kostas Antetokounmpo, is a reserve power forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, the other team likely to win the championship this year.

This year, Giannis can't blame anyone for the injury on his ankle which he picked up in Game 3 against the Miami Heat. Many NBA experts believed that if the Greek Freak had a chance to win it, this would have been the year since superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant opted not to play for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA restart.

The Greek Freak is still hopeful that he can bring a championship home to Milwaukee. Many speculated that he can't do it alone. However, there are hardly any rumours about the Bucks trying to acquire any other A-list players, presumably to have the salary cap breathing room to re-sign him at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

Every team is going to have a hard time with salary cap restrictions in these coming years. The coronavirus pandemic is still ravaging the world and ticket sales, which account for the majority of a team's earnings, will be virtually zero in the foreseeable future.

Everyone is interested in what the best player in the NBA will do next season. He will either prove his naysayers wrong or prove Richard Jefferson right by saying he is a "Pippen looking for a Jordan."