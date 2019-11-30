Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points in his team's Black Friday win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The final score was 119-110, with the Milwaukee Bucks clinching their 10th straight win of the season.

The win kept the Bucks in solo first place in the Eastern Conference ahead of the 14-4 defending champion Toronto Raptors. Two weeks ago, the Celtics also won ten straight games until losing to the Sacramento Kings on the 18th of November. They are unlikely to repeat the feat as Gordon Hayward got injured on the 23rd, and rookie sensation Tacko Fall was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee on the 27th.

The Cavaliers played injured Kevin Love, in spite of a sore back, and he scored 16 points and got eight rebounds in his 31 minutes of play.

The Bucks do not seem to have a problem continuing their winning streak. According to The Score, MVP Antetokounmpo is in top form, scoring 11 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and grabbing 12 rebounds in the game. He is posting double-doubles stats for every game this season. His shooting percentage is an incredible 14 of 26, including a couple of three-pointers, dunks, an offensive put back, and a whole lot of other impressive shots. The reigning MVP was unstoppable in the offensive end.

The last time the Bucks won 10 straight games was way back in 1985-86 led by the prolific guard Sidney Moncrief. The Bucks is scheduled to play against the Eastern Conference 8th placer Charlotte Hornets Saturday night. If the Bucks win their 11th game, it will give them a firm lead in the first place. Meanwhile, it would drop the Hornets from the top eight teams that will qualify for the playoffs.

Milwaukee is showing top championship form. But they would have to get past the defending champion Toronto Raptors to qualify for the NBA Finals. Last season, they lost to the Raptors in the conference finals in spite of being the first seed with the Raptors second. The same standings they have this season so far.