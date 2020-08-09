The 136-132 overtime win of the Dallas Mavericks over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in the NBA bubble is a glimpse of the NBA's future. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is only 25 years old, and he is consistently posting 25+ points and 10+ rebounds a game.

His performance in the game, posting 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 blocks is dominating to say the least, but that isn't even the highlight of the game. 21-year old Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 36 points, 14 rebounds, and a mind-blowing 19 assists.

Those statistics are not a fluke. It was Doncic's 17th triple-double for the season and 25th of his career. That number looks small until you factor in the fact that it's only his second season in the NBA.

It looks like Europeans are going to dominate the NBA's future. Some other big European names include defensive monster Rudy Gobert (France) and Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia), who added 26 points and 11 rebounds in the Mavericks' game against the Bucks. According to ESPN, as Antetokounmpo improves his game and current powerhouses retire, he will become the most dominant player in the league.

The "Greek Freak" is already the reigning MVP and is in contention to repeat the feat this year. However, current powerhouses such as LeBron James, James Harden, and Kevin Durant are close or a bit above him in some aspects. A healthy Stephen Curry could come back next season to wreak havoc on everyone's defence with his long-range shots again.

It's too early to say for sure that all-Euro domination is the NBA's future but it's a big possibility. Doncic can be compared to Trae Young, another sophomore, who averaged 29.6 points a game, 4.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists this season.

Rookie Zion Williamson impacts the game and helps his team like Antetokounmpo, but is only 20 years old. If he stays healthy, then he is a future superstar. Let's hope he doesn't end up like Grant Hill or Derrick Rose, who started as the best young players in the league, but injuries hampered the rest of their careers.

There are many more names under 25 that we can mention who will potentially lead the NBA in the next era. Karl-Anthony Towns, Jayson Tatum, Ben Simmons, Bam Adebayo, Jaylen Brown, Brandon Ingram, D'Angelo Russell, and De'Aaron Fox are only a few worth mentioning.

Most of the players are great in modern position-less basketball and 3-ball shoot-outs. Whether Europeans or Americans dominate the game, we are in for an exciting future in basketball.