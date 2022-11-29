Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorced with lightning speed, but the speculations surrounding the breakdown of their marriage continue to emerge. The latest reports suggest that the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX may have played a role in the split.

It may be remembered that most reports claimed that the main driving force behind the power couple's divorce is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's decision to return for a 23rd season in the NFL. He announced his retirement back in February, but decided to "unretire" just 40 days later.

The supermodel has always been vocal about wanting Brady to be more present in the lives of his growing children. This led many to believe that Brady's decision to continue playing football pushed her over the edge.

However, the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is now being cited as a factor in the divorce because the couple allegedly lost a lot of money due to its collapse. Brady has openly been a cryptocurrency supporter, but his actual links to FTX remain unclear.

It was recently revealed that Brady is one of a number of celebrities, including Stephen Curry, who are being sued for promoting FTX via commercials. Theories are floating around the internet suggesting that he, or both of them as a couple, were heavily involved in the now defunct company.

According to Marca, the claims primarily stem from Tiktok channel Culturework, but no evidence has been presented to support them. The divorce is allegedly a smokescreen to hide the losses, but that seems counter-intuitive because a divorce does the opposite.

Because of the inevitable division of assets, the couple's individual fortunes and their liabilities will become more exposed instead of hidden. Nevertheless, there appears to be no news of a monetary dispute between the Brady and Gisele, allowing their divorce to be finalised very quicky.

The divorce was finalised on October 28, and a rock-solid pre-nuptial agreement is being credited for the speed of of the process.