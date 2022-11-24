Newly-divorced supermodel Gisele Bundchen is proving that she is not the slightest bit concerned about the speculations surrounding her and rumoured new boyfriend Joachim Valente. She was seen making zero effort to avoid being seen with his associates as they helped her move into her new home across from ex-husband Tom Brady.

It was earlier reported that the Brazilian model purchased a Miami beach house just across a narrow channel from the NFL star's mansion. While this seems awkward for some, it is also a very practical choice since the celebrity couple want to co-parent their two children. Hence, living literally a stone's throw away from each other will provide the least disruption in the children's routines.

Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new next-door neighbor ... getting a hand with the move from a familiar name 👀https://t.co/wJda9bkSX1 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 23, 2022

What's causing a controversy at the moment is not simply the fact that Gisele was seen moving into her new home. Instead, eagle-eyed paparazzi managed to snap photos of a man wearing a shirt bearing the logo of the Valente Brothers Jiu-jitsu studio helping out during the move.

According to TMZ, members of Valente's staff assisted in the move, just days after he was seen vacationing with Gisele and her children in Costa Rica. It has been said that he was just there to provide coaching for her and her children. Other tutors were supposedly there to help the kids with their schooling, but many are still speculating about the real status of the model's relationship with the martial arts instructor.

Of course, jiu-jitsu training is one thing, but spotting the Valente brand during the move raised even more eyebrows. Apart from Valente's staff, Gisele was also joined by designer Constanza Collarte, who was seen receiving instructions from the model.

Valente is not a new figure in Gisele's life. She had been posting photos and videos of her training sessions with him on social media for over a year. However, now that she is divorced, speculations are rife that their relationship has become romantic.