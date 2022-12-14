CGI, an IT consultancy company, seeking to serve clients worldwide, has established a new office in Newcastle.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, the multinational Information Technology firm provides IT consulting services across 21 industries in 400 locations worldwide. They help IT businesses meet the ever-evolving digital expectation of their clients and citizens through flexible and secure end-to-end services.

Their Newcastle city centre base seeks to "drive substantial growth" in the North East of England, reported by Insider Media. The world's largest IT and business consulting service firm is seeking a partnership with Newcastle Gateshead Initiative (NGI) to give career opportunities to local areas.

Newcastle, being one of the fastest growing tech groups in the UK and the centre of the National Innovation Centre for Data, lively tech scene and tech talent, was a real draw for CGI. A recent report by Tech Nation has shown the city to be the ninth most important tech hub, above large cities like Birmingham, Leeds and Glasgow.

A Senior Vice President of Consulting Services at CGI in the UK, Paul Buxton, said, "Through this new office, we can help drive substantial growth in the North East of England, a region in which we have a long-supported and sourced talent."

He continued saying, "We are pleased to be part of this leading innovation hub, with our new office demonstrating our commitment to the North East, which promotes itself as a world-class place to live, work, learn and visit. We look forward to continuing to work with the NGI to help build a prosperous future of Newcastle, Gateshead and surrounding areas."

The new office will provide employees access to connect with like-minded businesses, local authorities and universities, as well as a well-educated working environment.

Chief Executive of NGI, Sarah Green, said, "CGI is a valued strategic partner of ours, working closely with the local authority, universities and private sector organisations with a shared ambition to see the region thrive through their business development and talent attraction. It is great to have a newcomer to the region so engaged and committed to social impact. We look forward to continued collaboration on key priorities for the North East."

CGI has a market value of $21.8 billion making it one of the most valued Canadian companies. The IT firm is based in 40 countries with around 400 offices and employs more than 80,000 people globally as of 2022. CGI went public in 1986 with a primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.