Gold prices fell sharply today, extending this week's downward trend after reaching record highs earlier this month. The decline comes amid renewed strength in the US dollar, investor profit-taking and easing geopolitical tensions.

Analysts have cautioned that the pullback may not yet have reached its bottom, warning of further volatility in the bullion market as traders await signals from the Federal Reserve.

Gold Retreats After Record-Breaking Highs

After soaring past the symbolic $4,000-per-ounce (around (£2,991) mark earlier this month, gold prices have retreated to around $4,110 to $4,130 (£3,073 to £3,088) in recent trading.

According to the Financial Times, the metal experienced its steepest single-day fall since 2013, losing more than 6% in value as investors moved to take profits.

The sharp correction follows months of strong gains driven by inflation concerns, global uncertainty and sustained central bank purchases. Despite this week's fall, gold remains up by more than 50% compared with last year, reflecting how the precious metal has benefited from persistent economic unease.

Analysts Warn the Sell-Off Could Deepen

Market analysts are warning that the current correction may not yet be over. Experts cited by The Economic Times described the recent slide as part of an 'intermittent pullback' following an overheated rally. They note that further weakness could occur as traders adjust positions amid changing expectations for US monetary policy.

Veteran investor Bill Gross told Business Insider that the gold market may already have reached its peak, arguing that much of the recent surge was speculative in nature.

Similarly, analysts at FXStreet said that while gold's long-term outlook remains positive, the short-term trend appears vulnerable as a stronger US dollar and resilient bond yields weigh on investor sentiment.

Traders are now closely monitoring upcoming statements from the Federal Reserve. Any indication that interest rates will remain higher for longer could add further downward pressure on gold prices, as higher yields tend to reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as bullion.

What's Driving the Sudden Drop in Gold Prices

The latest downturn in gold prices is being attributed to a combination of technical and fundamental factors. A strengthening US dollar has been a primary influence, as gold is priced in dollars and typically moves inversely to the currency.

As the dollar gained against major peers this week, international buyers found gold more expensive, curbing demand.

Profit-taking has also played a role, with investors choosing to cash in on gains after the record-breaking rally earlier this month. Meanwhile, softer inflation readings and improving global market sentiment have reduced the urgency for investors to seek safe-haven assets.

Although central banks continue to accumulate gold as part of their long-term reserve diversification strategies, analysts note that short-term sentiment has cooled. Many expect a period of consolidation before the market finds its next direction.

Key Indicators to Watch in the Coming Weeks

Analysts highlight several factors that could determine whether gold stabilises or faces renewed pressure in the weeks ahead. These include the release of new US inflation and employment data, which may influence the Federal Reserve's policy direction. The strength of the dollar and movements in Treasury yields will also be critical in shaping market sentiment.

Geopolitical developments and any unexpected shocks in global markets could once again drive safe-haven demand. For now, traders remain cautious as the metal's record-setting rally shows signs of fatigue, with forecasts suggesting that the worst of the correction may still lie ahead.