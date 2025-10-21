KEY POINTS The partnership highlights a growing trend of retail brands entering the financial services market to offer SME insurance.

Asda's move positions it as a new player in the commercial-insurance space, joining competitors like Tesco Bank.

Asda Money has unveiled its first-ever business insurance service, marking a major milestone for the UK supermarket's growing financial services arm.

The move comes through a strategic partnership with Everywhen, one of the country's leading independent insurance brokers, and signals Asda's ambition to extend its reach far beyond grocery aisles.

The new proposition, powered by Everywhen's underwriting expertise, allows Asda Money to offer a range of commercial insurance products for the first time.

Tailored for sole traders, start-ups, and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), the service provides cover for tradespeople, retailers, consultants, manufacturers and more — sectors that make up the backbone of the UK economy.

A Natural Evolution for Asda Money

Asda's expansion into the business-insurance market represents the latest step in its evolution from a supermarket brand into a multi-channel financial services provider. Having already offered products such as travel, pet, and home insurance, Asda Money is now positioning itself as a one-stop hub for personal and professional protection.

Jenny Maden, Head of Insurance at Asda Money, said the new launch reflects both market opportunity and customer demand.

'I am really excited to share the launch of our new Business Insurance proposition, in partnership with Everywhen,' Maden said in a statement. 'With around 8 percent of UK adults owning and operating their own businesses, this offering will not only be extremely relevant to our customer base, but a significant step forward in expanding our existing suite of financial-services products to support hardworking families.'

According to government data, the UK is home to over 5.5 million SMEs, which collectively employ more than 16 million people and account for roughly half of private-sector turnover. For a household brand like Asda, offering financial protection to that segment is both a strategic and socially resonant move.

Everywhen Brings Expertise and Innovation

For Everywhen, the partnership underscores its reputation for building bespoke insurance solutions through trusted consumer brands. The broker will handle underwriting, product delivery and customer support — ensuring Asda Money customers can access tailored cover in a straightforward, digital-first format.

'Everywhen is proud to announce a new insurance partnership with Asda Money,' said David Wood, Trading Director at Everywhen. 'This collaboration will provide Asda Money customers with access to a comprehensive range of commercial insurance products, tailored to support a wide spectrum of UK businesses.

From tradespeople and accountants to retailers and manufacturers — and everything in between — our insurance solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of modern businesses, whether you're just starting out or scaling up.

'In combining Asda's trusted brand with our specialist expertise, we can ensure business owners have access to the protection they need in a way that's accessible and straightforward.'

Wood added that Everywhen's mission is to bridge the gap between traditional broking and modern customer expectations, using technology to make business insurance as intuitive as online shopping.

A Growing Trend: Retail Meets Finance

The partnership also highlights a wider trend in the UK's retail and financial-services sectors, where household names are extending into adjacent markets to diversify income streams.

Supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury's have long offered banking and insurance products, but Asda's entry into the commercial-insurance space is a first.

Industry analysts note that as inflation pressures and competitive pricing weigh on retail margins, cross-sector ventures such as financial products can provide a new revenue lifeline. For customers, the appeal lies in brand familiarity and convenience — being able to access insurance from the same trusted name they use for everyday essentials.

'Consumers today look for simplicity and confidence in financial services,' said Laura Bennett, a financial-services consultant at MarketIQ. 'Asda's move into SME insurance, backed by a credible broker like Everywhen, positions it to compete not just on price but on accessibility — that's something small business owners value.'

Supporting UK's Entrepreneurs

The launch comes amid a mixed climate for small businesses. Rising energy costs, late payments, and supply-chain disruptions continue to challenge entrepreneurs, yet business formation in the UK remains strong. Industry data show that more than 800,000 new companies were registered in 2024 alone, underscoring the growing need for flexible protection.

By entering this space, Asda and Everywhen aim to democratise access to business insurance, offering competitive rates and streamlined online applications that remove much of the complexity that often deters small business owners.

Looking Ahead

For Asda, this partnership is not just about product expansion — it is about reimagining what a supermarket brand can offer in 2025. With Everywhen providing the expertise behind the scenes, Asda Money is positioning itself as a trusted financial companion for individuals and enterprises alike.

If successful, the move could pave the way for additional commercial products, from professional indemnity and cybersecurity cover to fleet and equipment insurance, solidifying Asda's foothold in an increasingly competitive market.

As Maden put it: 'We want to make sure Asda customers — whether they're shopping for groceries or running a business — can find support they can trust. This partnership with Everywhen helps us do just that.'