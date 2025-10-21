Toyota's latest off-roader made its official debut in Japan on Monday, 20 October, introducing the new Land Cruiser FJ — a compact SUV that combines retro styling with serious off-road capability.

Built in Thailand and scheduled for a mid-2026 release, the FJ is designed for global markets across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

The reveal has fuelled strong interest in the United States, where enthusiasts are eager to know if the model will be sold locally, how much it will cost, and what new features set it apart.

First Appearance in Tokyo

The new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ was unveiled as part of Toyota's broader effort to expand the Land Cruiser family with smaller, more affordable models. The company described the vehicle as offering 'Freedom and Joy' for drivers who want a capable SUV without the bulk of traditional Land Cruisers.

Visually, the FJ pays tribute to earlier generations with a boxy frame, circular headlights and short overhangs that improve its approach and departure angles.

Measuring around 4,575 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width and 1,960 mm in height, it is noticeably smaller than the Land Cruiser 250 Series. Built on Toyota's IMV platform, shared with the Hilux, the FJ targets buyers who value compact size and durability in tough environments.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Features

Under the bonnet, the Land Cruiser FJ uses a 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine (2TR-FE) producing about 163 PS and 246 Nm of torque. Power is delivered through a six-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel-drive system.

Toyota engineers have focused on achieving off-road performance comparable to the Land Cruiser 70 Series, giving the FJ strong articulation and stability on uneven terrain.

The vehicle's short wheelbase of around 2,580 mm, combined with its light frame, provides enhanced manoeuvrability in off-road conditions. Toyota also confirmed that the model will feature removable bumpers and a reinforced underbody to improve repairability and resistance to damage during off-road driving.

Inside the Land Cruiser FJ

The cabin of the new FJ follows a functional design that prioritises visibility and ease of use. The dashboard is upright with a low beltline, offering clear ground visibility during off-road manoeuvres.

Toyota has added physical controls for critical off-road systems to ensure ease of operation while driving in difficult terrain.

The interior also features MOLLE panels for mounting outdoor gear and storage accessories, aligning with Toyota's growing focus on customisation. Durable surfaces and minimal electronic clutter are expected to appeal to adventure-focused drivers who prefer a simple, repairable setup.

Where and When It Will Be Sold — and What It May Cost

Toyota confirmed that the Land Cruiser FJ will begin production in Thailand, with deliveries to start globally by mid-2026. The primary target markets include Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Talking with Auto News, Chief engineer Masaya Uchiyama has clarified that there are currently no plans to release the model in the United States or Europe.

Based on pricing of similar IMV platform vehicles, analysts expect the FJ to start at the equivalent of around £25,000 to £30,000 (approximately $33,000 to $40,000), depending on regional specifications. However, note that this price range is not yet confirmed by any Toyota representative.

Will the Land Cruiser FJ Ever Reach American Roads?

Despite no confirmed plans for a US launch, interest among American consumers remains high. Media outlets reported that the decision not to include the United States in the initial rollout has sparked debate among off-road enthusiasts.

Many fans have expressed disappointment, seeing the compact Land Cruiser as a potential rival to smaller adventure SUVs like the Ford Bronco Sport and Jeep Wrangler.

Some industry observers note that the high level of online demand could influence Toyota's future decisions. Enthusiasts in the United States have already discussed possible grey-market imports once the model begins production next year.