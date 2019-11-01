Golden State Warriors' owner Joe Lacob has spoken out in the wake of Steph Curry's hand injury that led to talks saying that the team will tank the 2019-2020 NBA season. He denied the rumours and insisted that the Warriors will still target the best possible record that they can achieve.

"It is against every single thing I and we stand for," Lacob said in an interview with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The Warriors have been struck with the injury bug for the past six months. First, it was Kevin Durant who tore his Achilles tendon during the 2019 NBA Finals. He eventually left to sign with the Brooklyn Nets during the summer, but will skip the 2019-2020 NBA Season.

It was followed by Klay Thompson suffering a torn ACL which will sideline him for probably the entire season as well.

The latest is Steph Curry breaking his hand against the Phoenix Suns. We are just into the first four games of the season for the Warriors. He is expected to miss a significant amount of time, leaving the Warriors' playoff hopes in peril.

In the game against New Orleans, Draymond Green gave a scare. He was thought to have hurt his arm but went back into the game in the second half.

Despite the injury misfortune, Lacob is still positive and will focus on their new talents.

"We will fight like hell. Develop our young guys. Learn to win," Lacob told ESPN. "You don't get better by trying to lose. Our entire organization is about winning. And we will win. Some bumps in the road, perhaps. But we will never accept losing."

In the summer, the Warriors added youth into their lineup led by D'Angelo Russell. He is joined by Willie Cauley-Stein, Glen Robinson III, Omari Spellman and two rookies-- Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall.

In the past years, Golden State has become a force in the NBA. They took a trip to the finals five straight times and won a championship in three of them.

Competing to stay on top of the league took its toll on them. Right now, the Warriors are set to focus on a new chapter in their storied franchise with their new set of players.