Google has unveiled a new AI search tool that can shorten lengthy articles into key points. This tool, which has been launched within the Search Labs section of the Google Search application, is accessible on both Android and iOS platforms.

It is worth noting that the aforesaid tool isn't a part of Google's AI chatbot, Bard. The American tech giant recently added a new ability to Bard, which enables the AI bot to respond with images. Unlike Bard, the newly introduced tool is designed to refine search outcomes.

New generative AI capabilities will simplify the information on the web

Google has been sparing no effort to help people learn new information that they can search online. In line with this, the company launched a generative AI-powered Search experience tool dubbed SGE (Search Generative Experience) earlier this year.

Now, Google has added new features to this AI tool to help people understand complex topics without breaking a sweat. Also, this tool will help them improve their coding skills. In a blog post, Google VP of Product Management, Search, Rany Ng said the new tool will soon come to Chrome on desktop.

The top executive also pointed out that Google's feature will not function with articles that are marked as paywalled. According to the folks at GizChina, the generative tool will produce key points that will have hyperlinks that will guide users to the exact section from which it acquired the information.

Google Search Generative Experience just got major upgrades.



- Auto-summarize websites

- Hover over words for AI definitions

- Colored code previews



Here's everything you need to know (thread): pic.twitter.com/FKP4hk1l4k — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) August 16, 2023

Aside from this, the tool is capable of addressing specific queries by getting corresponding answers directly from the referenced article. On the downside, the new tool is currently available only in the English language.

Also, it is exclusively available to a select group of US-based users. Regrettably, details about the tool's global availability are still few and far between.

Generative AI is making Google Search smarter

Google has been relying on generative AI to improve its services lately. For instance, Google Assistant is slated to undergo a radical overhaul using generative AI technologies. Unsurprisingly, the company hasn't shied away from adopting the technology to improve its search engine.

To those unaware, Generative AI alludes to a type of artificial intelligence that comes in handy for creating various data including images, new text, and more. As far as Google Search is concerned, generative AI generates more informative and helpful search results.

Google Search can create "AI-powered overviews" with the help of generative AI. These overviews are actually key points of a topic that has been generated by Google's AI models. Notably, the overviews help users understand a topic without having to read through multiple web pages.

For example, if you search for "how to build a website," Google will probably generate an AI-powered overview that includes information like:

Pick and register a domain name

Add engaging content

Optimise your website

Review your website before you hit "Publish"

However, AI-powered overviews are still under development. Meanwhile, Google's AI models are now capable of understanding the context of a search query. For example, if you search for "homestays in New York," Google's AI models will consider factors such as your location and interests to create a list of homestays in the city that you might like.

Google Search Generative Experience added definition overlay context links to words in answers that jump into conversation mode https://t.co/cfet1AgJrv pic.twitter.com/GBTATt12V4 — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) August 16, 2023

Generative AI has the potential to revolutionise the way we search for information online. Generative AI can simplify and expedite the process of finding vital information online. While it is still in its early stages, let's check out some of its potential benefits.

Potential benefits of using Generative AI in Google Search

More information: Generative AI can deliver more informative and helpful search results since the technology can provide more context and summarise the main points of a web page.

Relevant search results: Generative AI can be used to generate more relevant search results by considering the user's search query, interests, location, and a slew of other factors.

Natural sounding search results snippets: Generative AI can offer more easy-to-understand search results snippets, giving users a better idea of what the content of a web page is about.

Personalised search results: Generative AI can be used to personalise search results by taking the user's personal preferences and search history into account.