A high-rise tower in Grozny-City was damaged early on 5 December in what local monitoring groups say was a suspected Ukrainian drone strike, marking one of the most significant attacks inside Chechnya since the start of the war.

According to reports from the monitoring project Exilenova+ and the Chechen opposition Telegram channel NYISO, a UAV crashed into the skyscraper, triggering a powerful explosion that tore open several upper floors.

The on-site footage posted by local media showed flames. It shattered cladding around the 28th floor, as observers warn that the incident exposes vulnerabilities in one of Chechnya's most heavily monitored urban districts. No official casualties or government statements have been released.

Damage Visible Across Multiple Floors, Videos Show

Footage circulating on social media shows debris scattered across at least seven floors of the tower, with the blast appearing to concentrate near the 28th floor.

Fire was visible on a mid-level, while large strips of exterior cladding were blown off. Both Exilenova+ and NYISO shared early geolocation assessments matching the damage to one of the central towers in the Grozny-City complex.

Local media referenced by monitoring groups indicated that the explosion occurred shortly before dawn, though authorities have yet to provide a timeline or details on emergency response efforts.

Government Offices Among Those Affected

Mapping data indicates the building hosts several key regional institutions, including the Chechen Security Council, the regional Ministry of Tourism, the Accounts Chamber, the local office of the Ministry of Justice, the election commission and a reception office for the ruling party.

Observers also noted that the skyscraper sits next to the regional headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), raising the possibility that the FSB building, not the tower itself, was the intended target. Exilenova+ suggested that electronic-warfare countermeasures may have diverted the drone, leading it to strike the adjacent high-rise instead.

Airspace Restrictions Imposed as Officials Remain Silent

The incident coincided with temporary airspace closures announced by Russia's aviation agency Rosaviatsiya ([link]). Airports in Grozny, Vladikavkaz, and Magas suspended operations early Friday following drone-threat alerts.

As of publication, neither the Chechen leadership nor the Russian Defence Ministry has commented publicly. Ukrainian officials have made no claims of responsibility, while Chechen channels have avoided acknowledging any strike at all. The absence of statements leaves crucial details — including casualties, scale of damage and intended targets — unverified.

Part of a Growing Pattern of Deep-Strike Drone Operations

This strike is part of a growing pattern of drone-enabled attacks inside Chechen territory and other regions of Russia. A few days earlier, drones reportedly struck a facility belonging to the Chechen FSB in the Achkhoy-Martan district, according to media reports.

Analysts note that such operations reflect a shift in tactics—from frontline engagements to striking deep inside regions previously considered secure by Moscow.

Implications for Chechnya, Moscow and Kyiv

For residents of Grozny, damage to a landmark commercial tower — especially one hosting government offices — may undermine perceptions of safety in a city heavily fortified since the Chechen wars. The attack raises questions about the effectiveness of the region's anti-drone defences and whether security agencies can protect critical infrastructure.

For Moscow, the strike highlights vulnerabilities in administrative hubs deep inside Russian territory. If the FSB complex was the intended target, the drone's diversion will intensify debate over the reliability of countermeasures.

For Kyiv, whether or not it claims responsibility, the incident signals an expanding operational range for Ukrainian UAVs. Symbolic sites and political institutions deep inside Russia appear increasingly within reach.

At present, major questions remain: the identity of those who launched the drone; whether there were casualties; and how authorities in Chechnya or Russia intend to respond. Independent verification remains limited while the fog of war clouds clarity.