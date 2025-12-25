Grand Theft Auto fans are on high alert as a viral claim about the game's file size sweeps social media. This latest rumour has sparked widespread concern among players who are already anxious about the limited space on their consoles. While the massive figure has many worried, a closer look reveals the truth behind these alarming screenshots.

A fake screenshot of GTA 6's Xbox Store listing, showing an absurdly large file size, recently went viral on X. Early on Christmas Eve, a user named @TheCanadianGTR shared the post, which suggested the title would take up 676.7GB on Microsoft's console.

The Anatomy of a Hoax: Why the 676.7GB Leak is Impossible

Evidence of this forgery is both plentiful and straightforward. To begin with, the game's legitimate Xbox marketplace listing contains no mention of a download requirement. Mashable suggests this is because the debut of GTA VI remains over twelve months away, meaning Rockstar Games may not have determined the final capacity needed for the software.

Xbox has confirmed the ACTUAL file size of GTA 6. It is 676.7 GB.#GTA6 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/dgpGmMd8o5 — Alan (@TheCanadianGTR) December 24, 2025

Additionally, even though massive projects like the latest Call of Duty titles have hit 200GB, no existing game has reached 600 GB. Such a total would occupy almost the entire internal memory of a standard PS5 or Xbox.

It is expected that GTA VI will be a massive file, yet Mashable's tech expert Alex Perry insists it won't triple the requirements of today's biggest titles. He also mentions that the shared image is quite clearly a '6-7' joke.

Why Fans Believed GTA 6 Would Break Their Hard Drives

Even with clear evidence to the contrary, social media users remain in a state of alarm at the time of writing. An X post from user Syd Steyehart, for instance, argued that the release will be a catastrophe, citing bad performance and a footprint larger than most drives. The individual also blamed high component prices and the creative team for what they believe will be a collapse of the studio's finances.

Do you have any idea what a disaster this game is going to be? Terribly optimized (all modern AAA games are), larger than most hard drives, and broadly unplayable due to skyrocketing RAM and GPU prices. Not to mention written by Millennials.



GTA 6 will bankrupt Rockstar. https://t.co/um9NfqFZVb — Syd Steyerhart (@SydSteyerhart) December 24, 2025

The AAA market is crashing next year, this shit has got to stop.



All this purposely refusing to optimise games is all just a silent tactic to push everyone into cloud gaming and relying on cloud storage instead of having physical media/storage. And AI is ruining SSD prices. — 🇯🇲 Bitch I’m Bobby With That Tool (@JBti_mbs) December 24, 2025

Another individual, @JBti_mbs, remarked that the big-budget market is set to fail and insisted that things must change. This commenter asserted that the lack of technical refinement is a hidden strategy to move audiences away from physical hardware and toward streaming. They also mentioned that the rise of AI is negatively impacting the price of storage components.

Bruh! I’m gonna need a freaking satellite pic.twitter.com/QXTJbrTzJ4 — Dr. El Don 🚫🧠 (@El_DoN_EV) December 24, 2025

Bro lmfaooooooo I'm only gonna have ONE game on my PS5 https://t.co/PN6MGQnySq — Jeremiah Smith's Agent (@FlowsAndolini) December 24, 2025

Game better provide me with all my life necessities for that size are we crazy https://t.co/kEXDVOhsrt — #1 Asako Miyazaki Soldier 🇸🇩🇵🇸 (@TayaGoofstie) December 24, 2025

A third individual, @El_DoN_EV, joked that they would require a satellite to handle the download. Meanwhile, @FlowsAndolini remarked that they would only be able to keep a single title on their PS5. Another poster, @TayaGoofstie, suggested that, given its massive size, the software should handle all their daily needs.

A '6-7' Joke Gone Wrong

In reply to the uproar, @TheCanadianGTR stated: 'No f*cking way... you all fell for it! Regardless, thank you for making this my most liked tweet, I appreciate it.'

He used the opportunity to promote gameplay clips from his YouTube channel to the audience. Besides showing appreciation for the tweet's popularity, he provided a Grok summary screenshot as final evidence that the news was false.

No fucking way... you all fell for it! Regardless, thank you for making this my most liked tweet, I appreciate it.



Feel free to check out my channel where I post gameplay videos, and thank you again for the support.https://t.co/FIpUJZ7zaC pic.twitter.com/mDPQUchtfA — Alan (@TheCanadianGTR) December 24, 2025

To provide clarity, users added a fact-check to the original thread confirming the 676.7GB Xbox listing is entirely made up. This update highlights that the image incorrectly suggests the game works on Xbox One, despite it being a modern console exclusive, and points out that similar pictures have already been proven false. It also leads people to an IconEra discussion where members label the claim 'fake' and a 'retarded 67 joke.'