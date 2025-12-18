A UK government investigation has been launched into Rockstar Games following allegations that up to 40 employees were dismissed to suppress union organising.

While labour unions claim the firings were retaliatory, Rockstar disputes the accusation, maintaining that the terminations were strictly due to employee misconduct.

Union-Busting Allegation

Rockstar Games, in response to the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB)'s allegations of union-busting back in November, released a statement saying it was due to 'gross misconduct.'

In a Bloomberg report, the allegation that the company sacked up to 40 employees was part of its attempt to prevent unionisation among its workers. This was flatly denied by Rockstar Games, which stated that the employees were let go for misconduct, contrary to reports circulating.

IWGB President Alex Marshall disagrees, saying that, 'This flagrant contempt for the law and for the lives of the workers who bring in their billions is an insult to their fans and the global industry.'

Alex Marshall went on to say, 'Despite this calculated attack on workers organising for a collective voice and to improve their difficult working conditions, the Rockstar Union remains undeterred. They will keep organising for respect and better conditions whilst continuing to pour their blood, sweat and creativity into games that are loved by millions.'

The Grand Theft Auto developer reportedly fired 30-40 employees across offices in the UK and Canada on 30 October, all of whom were members of a private Discord chat server discussing union organisation. Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has denied this allegation, stating that it was due to 'gross misconduct' and nothing more.

Rockstar's Response

In a recent development shared by IGN, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has stepped in, describing the issue as 'deeply concerning.'

On 10 December, the issue was raised in the UK's parliament session to the Prime Minister, stating that, 'The video games company Rockstar in my constituency last month fired 31 employees without providing evidence or union representation. IWGB alleges union busting. Having met Rockstar they failed to reassure me they are following employment law and I share concerns about union busting.'

Starmer responded, as shared by TechRadar, 'Every worker has the right to join a trade union and we're determined to strengthen workers rights and ensure they don't face unfair consequences for being part of a union. Our ministers will look into the particular case that he [Murray] raises and will keep him updated.'

Rockstar remains firm in its defence that the sacking was related to employees leaking company details and company secrets including 'confidential information', relative to its statement right after the allegations of union-busting that read, 'Last week, we took action against a small number of individuals who were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies.'

In an interview shared by PC Gamer, Alan Lewis, Head of Global Corporate Communications for Take-Two Interactive, explains, 'We strive to make the world's best entertainment properties by giving our best-in-class creative teams positive work environments and ongoing career opportunities.'

He also reiterated that their company focuses on 'teamwork, excellence, and kindness,' and that Take-Two Interactive offers full support for Rockstar's decisions.

This is not the first controversy for Rockstar Games. Early last year, it drew flak from the union when it asked workers to return to the office five times a week, according to a Bloomberg report, which Rockstar later addressed, saying this was due to security reasons.

In the middle of this crossfire, GTA 6 is expected to launch on 19 November 2026.