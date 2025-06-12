Manchester United are gearing up for another summer overhaul, and their search for a dependable striker has led them to Portugal's record-breaking hitman Viktor Gyokeres.

After a dismal season where the Red Devils slumped to a bottom-half finish in the Premier League, the pressure is mounting on new manager Ruben Amorim to deliver attacking reinforcements.

With Rasmus Hojlund misfiring and reportedly heading toward an early exit just two seasons after a £72 million move, United are now looking to Sporting CP's Gyokeres, a striker whose stats have been turning heads across Europe. Dubbed 'Haaland 2.0' for his physical presence, scoring output, and all-round forward play, Gyokeres seems tailor-made for English football. However, the 27 year old's potential arrival at Old Trafford is facing serious turbulence.

From Agreement to Agitation

According to multiple reports, Manchester United were initially confident of landing Gyokeres for around €65 million (£55 million), a figure believed to be informally agreed upon with Sporting Lisbon months earlier. But as his value skyrocketed thanks to 39 league goals and 7 assists in the 2024/25 campaign and a second straight Primeira Liga title, Sporting have raised their demands significantly.

Club president Frederico Varandas is now holding out for the full €100 million (£85 million) release clause. This sudden shift has reportedly infuriated Gyokeres, who feels let down after honouring an unspoken agreement to remain for another season in return for a fair exit path this summer.

Gyokeres is currently threatening to go on strike to force through a move. It's a bold and rare stance in modern football, but one that signals just how far apart the player and his current club have drifted in recent weeks.

United's Haaland That Never Was?

Gyokeres has often been compared to Erling Haaland, not just for his goal tally, but for his direct style, powerful runs, and aerial dominance. In some metrics, he's even outperformed the Manchester City talisman, registering a higher shot-on-target rate and more successful dribbles per game last season. His ability to both finish and create chances makes him a uniquely well-rounded threat.

But there are concerns, too. At 27, Gyokeres is not exactly a youthful project, and despite his numbers, he has never played in one of Europe's top five leagues. Rio Ferdinand and other pundits have publicly questioned how his game might translate to the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

Still, for a club desperate to revitalise their attack, United see Gyokeres as their best shot at finally getting a modern striker who can carry the load. Amorim, who managed Gyokeres at Sporting, is said to be pushing hard behind the scenes to reunite with his former star.

A Transfer Saga with No Clear End

The situation now sits on a knife edge. United, led by new sporting director Jason Wilcox, are preparing an official bid, but they face an increasingly expensive dilemma. Sporting's hardline stance could force them to look elsewhere, with names like Victor Osimhen and Hugo Ekitike being floated, though neither is expected to come cheap.

Meanwhile, Gyokeres remains locked in limbo, his breakout success now the very reason he feels stuck. Unless Sporting lower their price or United agree to meet the full clause, a summer standoff looks likely.

One thing is certain: Manchester United need a striker who can deliver, and Viktor Gyokeres believes he's that man. But whether the red half of Manchester is willing to pay the ransom remains to be seen.