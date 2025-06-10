Goalkeepers are no longer seen as just the last line of defence. In today's transfer market, top clubs are paying increasingly high fees and salaries to secure elite goalkeeping talent. One name at the centre of this shift is Mile Svilar, the 24-year-old Roma No.1 whose demand for a €5 million net salary has raised eyebrows and attracted interest from major European clubs.

His case is a reflection of the changing dynamics of football's most overlooked position.

Svilar's €5M salary demand is rooted in performance

Mile Svilar has had a standout season with Roma, recording 16 clean sheets and the highest save percentage in Serie A (77%) for 2024–25. According to RomaPress, Roma rejected AC Milan's approach to sign him, as contract talks continue amid his agent's push for a €4–5 million (£3.3–£4.2M / $4.5–$5.6M) net annual salary. Roma's offer — well above his current €1.3 million (£1M / $1.4M) — hasn't sealed a deal, and with Milan, Chelsea, and Manchester United now interested, the club faces growing pressure to meet his terms or risk losing him this summer.

Goalkeepers have become strategic investments

The role of the modern goalkeeper has evolved dramatically. It is no longer enough to simply be a shot‑stopper. If clubs want long‑term solutions, they must secure No. 1s adept with their feet, calm under pressure, and capable of launching attacks from the back.

According to Trambak Bhattacherjee, AC Milan are ready to offer Svilar a €3.3 million (£2.7M or $3.7M) net per season contract until 2030, as part of their pursuit of a successor to Mike Maignan. This demonstrates how elite clubs now view goalkeepers as foundational squad members, not merely backups.

Current salary benchmarks reinforce this trend. Alisson Becker and Emiliano Martínez reportedly earn close to €9 million (£7.5M or $10.2M) per year, while Bernd Leno is on about €7.7 million (£6.4M or $8.7M) annually. Against that backdrop, Svilar's €5 million request is hardly extravagant. Indeed, it positions him among the top 10–15 earners in his position across Europe.

Clubs are willing to pay for quality and stability

The growing importance of the position has caused a spike in transfer fees as well. Clubs are increasingly willing to spend €25 million to €40 million (£21-£33M or $28-$45M) for a reliable goalkeeper who can perform at the highest level. Transfer valuations for Svilar now range between €30 million (£25M or $34M) and €35 million (£29M or $39M), according to RomaPress, Svilar's agents suggest Roma may insert a release clause closer to €40 million (£33M or $45M) in a future deal.

Elite clubs want long-term solutions between the posts. Chelsea's pursuit of Maignan and Manchester United's hunt for a stable successor to Onana show that reliable keepers are now viewed as foundational pieces in squad building, not afterthoughts.

What Svilar's case tells us about the market

Mile Svilar is not just negotiating a better contract. He is benefiting from a larger market correction. Goalkeepers are finally being valued not just for their reflexes, but for their ability to influence a team's tactics and build-up play. As the role continues to evolve, salaries in the €5 million range are likely to become standard for top-tier options.

The Goalkeeper Market Shift Is Here to Stay

The growing demand for keepers like Mile Svilar signals a new era in football economics. With transfer fees rising and salary expectations matching those of outfield stars, goalkeepers have become one of the game's most valuable commodities.