Although the summer transfer window is briefly paused ahead of the Club World Cup, Europe's top clubs are anything but idle. With the window set to officially reopen on 16 June, major transfer business is already underway—sending shockwaves through the football world.

Liverpool's £127m Wirtz Breakthrough

Premier League transfer news doesn't get much bigger than this. After weeks of speculation, Liverpool have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz, agreeing a reported £127 million fee with Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old, touted as Germany's next playmaker, is set to become one of the most expensive signings in Anfield history. His vision, creativity and technical brilliance are expected to inject new life into Liverpool's midfield ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Kevin De Bruyne to Napoli

In a stunning twist, Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly on his way to Napoli. The Manchester City icon, who has defined a generation of Premier League midfielders, looks set to join the Italian champions, reuniting with former teammates and adding proven pedigree to their Champions League ambitions.

This surprise move underlines Napoli's intent to build on their domestic dominance and assert themselves among Europe's elite.

Manchester United Plot Swap for Osimhen, Push for Gyokeres

Manchester United are showing no signs of slowing down this summer. After signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, United are now exploring a swap deal for Victor Osimhen with Napoli.

At the same time, United have made an aggressive approach for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyökeres, who scored a staggering 54 goals last season. Despite Rasmus Højlund committing his future to the club, United appear determined to secure a prolific No.9.

Manchester City Continue Rebuild with Ait-Nouri and Reijnders

Manchester City are quietly reshaping their midfield and defence. The champions have secured Rayan Aït-Nouri from Wolves and Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan for £46m.

Reijnders, a Dutch international, called the Premier League "every boy's dream" and is eager to thrive under Pep Guardiola's tactical brilliance.

City are also close to signing 18-year-old Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg. The youngster is expected to be loaned out initially, but the transfer fee could set a new record for a player from Norway's domestic league.

Chelsea Make Youth-Driven Moves

Chelsea are continuing their youth-driven strategy, signing 19-year-old Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg and promoting Liam Delap into the first-team setup.

Delap's involvement in the upcoming Club World Cup is a clear signal of confidence from the Chelsea hierarchy. Meanwhile, the Blues remain in pursuit of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, further strengthening their attacking depth.

Bellingham Legacy Continues at Dortmund

Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Jude, has completed a move to Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could reach £32 million. The 19-year-old midfielder is expected to play a role in the Club World Cup, continuing the family's Bundesliga legacy at one of Europe's most talent-focused clubs.

More Moves and Market Watch