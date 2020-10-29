With Halloween just round the corner, celebrators are carving their pumpkins into the strangest and scariest of faces for their Jack-o'-lanterns. But some of them find United States President Donald Trump's face carved into a pumpkin to be terrifying than most.

People have once again started carving Donald Trump's face into Jack-o-lanterns to celebrate the spooky holiday, and have been taking to social media to flaunt their creations. 'Trumpkins' craze which first started five years ago has become especially popular this Halloween season because of the upcoming US presidential election in November.

The 'Donald Trumpkins' trend started back in 2015 ahead of Trump being elected to the White House after Jeanette Paras, an Ohio-based artist, modelled a 169-kilogram pumpkin after the then-Republican candidate's head. 'Trumpkins' have been making their way to the Halloween season every year since then. This year also, people took to social media platforms and used the hashtag #Trumpkin to share pictures and thoughts on the trend.

A Twitter user commented on a picture of a Trumpkin that it was "a little too scary." The person wrote: "I know it's Halloween but do you really want to scar children."

With the US presidential elections just around the corner, Democrat supporters have been using the trend to encourage people to vote for Biden and against the re-election of Trump as president. Several users tweeted the same quote about the political Jack-o'-lanterns: "Orange on the outside, empty on the inside, and thrown out in November."

"Orange on the outside, hollow on the inside and will be thrown out in November #TrumpCollapse #Trumpkin #ByeDon2020," a Twitter user wrote alongside a picture of a Trumpkin placed next to a banner reading: "End of an Error...2016-2020...Vote for BIDEN & HARRIS."

Another Twitter user pasted an "I Voted" sticker on his Trumpkin while comparing the Jack-o'-lantern with the POTUS. He quipped: "What's orange, rotting, and going to be tossed in the dumpster on November 3rd? This pumpkin. (Fun fact: This pumpkin passed a cognitive test, and shares the same IQ as an American President. I would tell you which one, but the test results are under audit.) #Trumpkin."

Meanwhile, an Instagram user captioned a picture of a smashed Trumpkin: "Every now and then I fall apart." Another Trumpkin carver simply requested US citizens to "remember to vote!!!"