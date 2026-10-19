American photojournalist Heidi Levine has criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office for describing an assault that left her seriously injured in the occupied West Bank as 'alleged.' Levine said she was 'shocked and insulted' by the wording, pointing to video footage and eyewitness accounts of the attack.

Levine, a veteran photographer for The Washington Post, was covering Palestinian olive harvesting near Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, on Friday, 16 October, when masked Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians and journalists at the scene.

She said her attackers repeatedly kicked her while she was on the ground, estimating that she was kicked 'like probably 50 times.' Levine was wearing a protective vest marked 'PRESS' when she was knocked down. Her camera equipment and phone were also taken during the assault.

Levine Describes Repeated Kicks and Serious Injuries

Video published by the newspaper showed Levine being struck repeatedly while lying on the ground. Witnesses said masked men attacked Palestinians harvesting olives and journalists covering the violence.

Levine suffered a broken rib, four broken vertebrae, cuts across her body and a serious hand injury. She underwent surgery and received hospital treatment.

Witnesses also said Israeli troops fired tear gas at Palestinians but did not intervene to stop the settlers. The Israeli military and police said the incident was being investigated.

The footage and witness accounts provide evidence of the assault, although investigators must still establish individual responsibility and the full sequence of events.

Netanyahu's Office Says Circumstances Remain Unclear

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said the circumstances surrounding the confrontation remained unclear and were under investigation. It condemned violence against Jews, Arabs, Christians and journalists, and said those responsible should be held accountable.

The Prime Minister’s Office:



The facts surrounding the confrontation near Abu Falah, during which Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine was allegedly assaulted, remain unclear and are under investigation.



Israel unequivocally condemns violence against anyone—Jews, Arabs,… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 16, 2026

However, the statement cited accounts that about 200 Palestinians and left-wing activists had confronted approximately 40 Israeli youths. It said footage showed masked individuals on both sides throwing objects and argued that investigators needed to establish who initiated the violence.

Netanyahu's office warned against using disputed incidents to demonise Jewish residents of the West Bank. It also referred to footage that it said appeared to show Levine being knocked down and immediately helped to her feet by an unidentified person.

The statement did not identify those responsible for Levine's injuries. Levine disputed the suggestion that the attack should be described as alleged, pointing to the available footage and accounts from people who witnessed the assault.

Herzog and Former Security Officials Condemn Violence

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Levine in hospital to express sympathy and condemn the attack, according to the Associated Press. Levine said Herzog had expressed shame over the attackers' conduct.

A letter signed by former Israeli security and intelligence officials also condemned attacks on Palestinians and people documenting the violence. Signatories included former defence minister Moshe Yaalon, former Mossad director Tamir Pardo and former Shin Bet chief Ami Ayalon, the Associated Press reported.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee described the assault as a 'despicable act of terror' and called for accountability. The newspaper also demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the attack on its photographer.

The assault occurred during the annual Palestinian olive harvest, an important source of income for many families in the West Bank. The harvest period has repeatedly coincided with reports of attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian farmers and those accompanying them.

The investigation remains ongoing.