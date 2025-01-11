India has reported at least nine cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection in the first week of January, prompting the Union Health Ministry to advise state governments to intensify surveillance for respiratory illnesses.

An 8-year-old boy from Gujarat's Sabarkantha district is the latest to contract the virus, officials said on Friday. While on Thursday, an 80-year-old man also tested HMPV positive in the state's Ahmedabad city.

Following the identification of these cases, the Ministry urged states and union territories to increase monitoring for Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

A statement from the Ministry explained that HMPV is one of several respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during winter and early spring. Most cases are mild and self-limiting, with recovery occurring naturally. The Ministry confirmed that adequate diagnostic facilities are available at ICMR-VRDL laboratories.

Jammu & Kashmir Prepares for Potential Outbreak

In response to these concerns, the Jammu and Kashmir health department established a specialised ICU ward in Jammu to address any potential outbreak. Dr Hamid Zargar, medical superintendent of Gandhinagar government hospital, stated, 'We have prepared a special ICU ward to handle any eventuality. God forbid if a pandemic occurs; we are ready.'

Health Minister Assures Vigilance

Earlier, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda assured the public that India's surveillance network remains vigilant and that the country is well-equipped to respond promptly to emerging health challenges. He emphasised, 'There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation.'

Where Has The Virus Spread?

A case of HMPV was confirmed in Mumbai on Wednesday, where a 6-month-old infant was admitted to the hospital with a severe cough, chest tightness and drop in oxygen level.

On Monday, two cases were reported from Bengaluru in Karnataka, and a third individual tested positive after hospitalisation in Gujarat. This development coincided with a significant viral fever and pneumonia outbreak in China and other countries.

However, health experts clarified that HMPV has been circulating for decades, and the current increase in cases aligns with the typical seasonal pattern of respiratory infections.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, a former WHO Scientist, told NDTV, 'The virus has been circulating in the community for many years.'

Global Concerns

Reports of HMPV outbreaks in other countries, such as Malaysia and Kazakhstan, have further heightened concerns. Authorities in Bali, for instance, have increased monitoring of flights from China and Malaysia in response to rising HMPV infections.

According to the Independent, the UK Health & Security Agency (UKHSA) has reported a recent increase in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, with a 4.15 percentage point rise observed between October and December 2024. However, the agency emphasises that this rise aligns with typical winter patterns for respiratory infections.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has noted an upward trend in common acute respiratory infections across China, including those caused by influenza, RSV, and HMPV. This data, shared by the China Centre for Disease Control, indicates a seasonal increase expected during the Northern Hemisphere winter.

WHO Emphasises Seasonal Nature of Infections

WHO official Margaret Harris stated that the observed rise in common respiratory infections is 'common' during winter and spring. She said that, according to the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the pathogens causing the disease are 'known ones.'

'There has indeed been a rise in the number of common respiratory infections in the country,' she added. 'And this is entirely expected during the winter. China has a sentinel surveillance system for influenza-like illness and severe respiratory infections.'