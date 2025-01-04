Several US universities have issued urgent advisories encouraging international students to return to campus before Donald Trump's inauguration on 20 January 2025. The warnings come amid concerns over potential changes to immigration policies that could disrupt travel and visa processes for foreign students.

Institutions such as Cornell University, Wesleyan University, Pennsylvania State University, and the University of Southern California (USC) are taking proactive measures to minimise risks for their international students.

USC, for instance, has recommended students return no later than 13 January 2025, emphasising that while no restrictions are currently in place, early arrival ensures greater safety.

Fear of Renewed Travel Bans

These advisories reflect lingering anxieties about Trump's previous immigration policies, particularly his controversial travel ban introduced in January 2017. The executive order restricted entry from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, for 90 days.

It also halted the resettlement of Syrian refugees. While the ban was rescinded by President Joe Biden in 2021, its impact continues to cast a shadow over international travel to the US.

Cornell University has raised concerns that a similar ban could be reinstated under the new administration. Potentially affected nations may include Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Myanmar, Sudan, Tanzania, North Korea, Venezuela, and others, with speculation that China and India could also face restrictions.

International students from these countries have been advised to consult with university advisors about their travel plans if they cannot return before Inauguration Day. Cornell's notice cautioned: 'Mass deportations could begin soon after Trump takes office, initially targeting those with final orders of deportation. However, these actions are likely to face legal challenges, potentially delaying their implementation.'

Palpable Anxiety Among Students

For many international students, the uncertainty surrounding Trump's potential policies has created significant anxiety. Tracey Pauline Albert, a master's student at Columbia University, rescheduled her post-holiday return to ensure she arrived in the US before 20 January. Speaking to NBC News, she said, 'Small adjustments, like arriving before key dates, are manageable, but the real question is what comes next.'

Universities have also encouraged students to start new visa applications or seek extensions early, to avoid potential disruptions after the inauguration.

US Remains a Top Destination for International Students

Despite the looming uncertainty, the US continues to attract a growing number of international students. A recent survey revealed that 23% of students studying abroad prefer the US, compared to 21% favouring the UK. Key factors include affordability, flexible visa pathways, and greater post-study work opportunities.

However, for students from war-torn or predominantly Muslim nations, these benefits could diminish significantly if Trump reinstates stringent immigration policies.

As the inauguration approaches, universities are emphasising the importance of clear communication and support for their international students. By providing timely updates and advice, institutions aim to help students navigate potential challenges, safeguard their education, and preserve the US's reputation as a welcoming destination for global talent.