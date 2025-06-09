As tensions continue to rise in Los Angeles over aggressive Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) raids and the controversial deployment of the National Guard, Hollywood has begun to speak out loudly and visibly.

The raids, accompanied by the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops, have sparked alarm among human rights advocates, state officials, and residents alike.

Over the weekend, several high-profile celebrities, including Eva Longoria, Finneas, Chrissy Teigen, and others, took to social media to voice their anger, concern, and solidarity with those affected by immigration enforcement in Southern California.

Eva Longoria Calls ICE Raids 'Un-American'

Eva Longoria, known for her vocal advocacy on social and political issues, took to Instagram to express her frustration over the federal response to the protests. Reposting a tweet from California Governor Gavin Newsom, the Desperate Housewives actress criticised threats US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth made to deploy active-duty Marines into the Los Angeles area.

Longoria described the actions as 'Un-American' after Newsom denounced the move as 'deranged behaviour.'

In another post, she shared a video of singer Gloria Estefan speaking out against the raids, as well as a distressing clip of a woman being separated from her child. She also amplified a video providing legal advice to those targeted by ICE operations.

Her message was clear and personal, aligning herself with immigrant communities under pressure: she stands against what she views as excessive federal overreach and an erosion of civil rights.

Finneas Tear-Gassed at Peaceful Protest

Singer-songwriter Finneas, brother of Billie Eilish, offered a first-hand account from the front lines of the protest in downtown LA. He shared a series of updates on his Instagram Story but didn't mince words.

'F*** ICE,' he wrote plainly. Finneas followed that with a hotline number for military personnel unwilling to comply with orders they believe violate constitutional rights, saying, 'There is support, you don't have to go through with it.'

Later, he shared that he had been tear-gassed. 'Tear gassed almost immediately at the very peaceful protest downtown, they're inciting this,' he wrote on his Instagram.

Finneas also reposted a message from comedian Tim Heidecker that read: 'If you are into this fascist s*** you are small and weak and will lose.'

Other Stars Join the Chorus

Beyond Longoria, Finneas, and Teigen, other celebrities like Florence Pugh and Gracie Abrams have voiced their support by sharing Instagram posts that support the protesters and condemn the ICE raids.

The collective outrage comes as federal agents, under orders from US President Donald Trump, arrested over 100 people in Los Angeles during coordinated raids. Among those detained was a local union leader, accused of impeding law enforcement efforts.

Political Fallout and Legal Pushback

The crackdown and subsequent protests have prompted a fierce political backlash. On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his plans to sue the federal government over the National Guard deployment, calling it 'an unconstitutional act.'

'Commandeering a state's National Guard without consulting the Governor of that state is illegal and immoral,' Newsom said in an interview on MSNBC.

Despite the White House's claim that using force is necessary to control what it called 'lawlessness,' public criticism, including from celebrities with massive platforms, continues to grow.