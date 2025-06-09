Glastonbury Festival is set to have a full lineup with over 3,000 performances between 25 and 29 June. New artists have been added to the main stages with their time slots announced along with a possible surprise.

With so many artists set to show up, we urge readers to check out the lineup to spot schedule clashes. For reference, prominent names in Charli xcx and Doechii are set to perform at the same time on Saturday night.

Who Is Patchwork?

Following the upcoming performance of John Fogerty is an act called Patchwork. As per BBC, they're highly unlikely to be the alternative country fusion band from British Columbia of the same name.

This brings us to 2023, when Glastonbury hosted a similarly unfamiliar band called the Churnups. Said band also performed on the Pyramid stage as they were revealed to be the Foo Fighters.

Patchwork will be on stage from 18:00-19:00, but aside from this, organisers aren't providing any further information. There's also going to be slots on Friday morning, afternoon, and Saturday evening that's to be announced.

In the past, these slots previously hosted secret sets from bands like Kasabian, The Killers, and Pulp. With names like these, we're certain that attendees will be in for a pleasant surprise.

Artist Additions

New additions for the Other stage include Fabio & Grooverider with the Outlook Orchestra, who is opening on Friday. There's also Good Neighbours, Louis Dunford, Nadine Shah, and Rizzle Kicks.

For West Holts, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso and Glass Beams were added. Meanwhile, Geordie Greep, Horsegirl, Ichigo Aoba, Jalen Ngonda, and John Glacier join the Park stage lineup.

There's also some questionable artist names listed on the card like DJ Fart Eater, Formidable Vegetable, and Twat Union. Another 'notable' sight is an experienced billed Oedipussi: Choose Your Own Drag Adventure.

Notable Attendees

The festival will be holding Q&As and talks at the Pilton Palais cinema with Hollywood names. These include Andrew Garfield, Edgar Wright, Jesse Armstrong, Jodie Comer, Margot Robbie, Ncuti Gatwa, Paul Mescal, Taron Egerton, and Tilda Swinton.

At the Free University of Glastonbury, TV presenter Alice Roberts and Actor Dominic West will also speak. Meanwhile, the Speakers Forum will include debaters like MPs Chive Lewis and Ellie Chowns. Names like Asif Kapadia, Dale Vince, and Owen Jones will also be present.

More About the Festival

Organisers have also announced that a series of events will be held to open the festival. One of the noteworthy things is found on the Pyramid stage on a Wednesday night called Look to the Skies.

This is a theatre and circus show, the first on the Pyramid since 1990. Among the sights is an aerial odyssey featuring high wire walkers, acrobats, and more.

It's slated to complement the usual opening ceremony at the Green Fields with the 'flame of hope'. This is made up of '15 sacred flames from around the world' honored with a thousand voices. Essentially, it's made to create a collective sense of unity, love, and purpose and finishes with fireworks.

For those interested, the full lineup for the Glastonbury Festival is available via this link.