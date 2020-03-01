Charlotte Hornets player Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the NBA's anti-drug program. The suspension begins this week and will continue until the NBA finds that Monk is in full compliance with the program.

The league did not disclose details regarding the violation. Monk was drafted in 2017 by the Hornets, and played as a reserve. He started one game last week and has been putting in good numbers this season. According to CBS Sports, he averaged 17 points a game in the past 13 games while shooting a decent 43% in the field.

However his career has been put on hold. According to the NBA, first offenses for performance-enhancing drugs carry a 25-game suspension. The indefinite nature of Monk's suspension suggests a severe violation. The NBA did not specify what led to the suspension.

Hornets coach James Borrego said in an interview that Monk has his, and the whole organization's full support. He did not mention what kind of help he will receive from the Hornets management.

The Hornets released a statement following Monks suspension. "The Charlotte Hornets are disappointed in Malik's decision making that resulted in his suspension. As an organization, we do not condone his behavior. However, we are committed to supporting Malik during this time."

Both the organization and Monk did not comment if the violation is related to Monk's recent success. As a third-year career player, he was averaging 10.3 points a game in his first two years. However, his average rose to 17 in the past 13 games and 18.2 in the last seven games.

It is unlikely that Monk will play again this season, with the Hornets scheduled to play less than 25 games before the start of the playoffs. Their current record of 21-38 at 10th place in the Eastern Conference makes it difficult for them to clinch a spot in the postseason.

According to NBA.com, The Hornets were hoping that Monk would have a breakout season, but he failed to win a spot in their starting lineup.