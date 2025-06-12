In the heart of South Los Angeles during the 1970s, a quiet revolution was taking place on the hardwood courts. While many know David Greenwood for his time at UCLA and in the NBA, few recognise the pivotal role he played in shaping one of the most dominant high school basketball programmes in American history: Verbum Dei.

A Basketball Giant Born Without a Gym

Founded in 1962 in the Watts neighbourhood, Verbum Dei Jesuit High School lacked an on-campus gym and relied on borrowed facilities. Yet between 1969 and 1974, the Eagles surged to national prominence, winning six straight CIF Southern Section titles.

Fuelled by determined coaches and strong community support, the team posted over 260 wins and fewer than 25 losses during that golden run. Comprised largely of young Black and Latino men from working-class families, Verbum Dei became a symbol of pride in a historically overlooked area.

By 1974, the school was ranked fourth nationally, competing against elite prep programmes with far greater resources.

Greenwood's Influence on and off the Court

David Greenwood emerged in the latter part of Verbum Dei's historic run, earning CIF 4‑A Player of the Year honours in 1973. Known for his height, rebounding, and all‑round play, he brought consistency and composure to a team filled with flashier stars like Roy Hamilton and Raymond Lewis.

Observers praised Greenwood's mature presence, unselfish play and leadership, which helped shape Verbum Dei into a cohesive unit. His influence kept the team competitive even as rivals faded, and his approach became a model for future players and coaches.

According to a recent LA Times report, Greenwood is remembered as one of Southern California's all‑time greats, admired for his quiet strength and lasting impact on his community.

Local Roots Fuel National Heights

Following his standout performance at Verbum Dei, Greenwood enrolled at UCLA in 1975 and quickly made his mark. As reported by the UCLA Bruins, he ranks among the top 15 all‑time scorers (1,721 points) and top four rebounders (1,022 boards) in UCLA men's basketball history.

These figures underscore how Greenwood's high‑school foundation translated into college excellence, confirming his status not just as an NBA talent, but as one of UCLA's all‑time greats.

Quiet Foundations of a National Star

Greenwood's achievements at Verbum Dei laid the foundation for his standout career at UCLA, where he became a two‑time All‑American. He was drafted second overall in the 1979 NBA Draft and played 12 seasons in the league, including a championship‑winning stint with the Detroit Pistons.

What many fail to acknowledge, however, is that Greenwood carried Verbum Dei's values with him long after leaving Watts. Years later, he returned to coach at the high school level, passing on his knowledge to a new generation. His story is a rare example of an elite athlete staying connected to his roots.

Honouring an Overlooked Legacy

David Greenwood may not be a household name today, but his legacy is deeply woven into the fabric of Los Angeles basketball. Verbum Dei was not just a team, it was a symbol of perseverance, talent and community triumph.

As sports media continues to highlight big names and flashy headlines, it is time to shine a light on figures like Greenwood. His dynasty was not built in front of cameras, but it remains one of the greatest untold stories in American basketball.