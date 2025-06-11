Angel Reese's highly anticipated collaboration with Reebok has made headlines with the release of her 'Pretty Gritty' trainers. The bold new design, part of a player-exclusive drop, marks a key milestone in the rising basketball star's fashion journey. However, as excitement grew around the launch, so did speculation, with a viral rumour suggesting Reebok rejected her idea to price the shoes at £741 ($1,000). But is there any truth to it? Here's what we know so far.

Angel Reese's Reebok Trainer Launch Sparks Online Buzz

On 4 June 2025, Angel Reese and Reebok unveiled the 'Pretty Gritty' player-exclusive version of the Reebok Engine A silhouette. Retailing at £88 ($120), the new trainer reflects Reese's signature flair and continues her growing presence in the sportswear world. With a full signature line expected in 2026, the release marks another milestone in her partnership with the brand.

However, the launch did not go unnoticed by internet speculators. A rumour began circulating online suggesting that Reese originally pitched her shoe line to retail at $1,000 per pair, and that Reebok rejected the idea outright. The claim quickly went viral, but how much truth is there to it?

The Viral Claim: What the Rumour Says

According to a Facebook post, Angel Reese allegedly wanted to price her upcoming trainers at an eye-watering $1,000. The post claimed Reebok declined her pitch, deeming the figure too excessive for the market. The rumour gained traction across social media platforms, with some users debating whether Reese had overestimated her influence and brand power.

Despite the attention the rumour received, the original source was unverifiable. The post contained no quotes, supporting documents or links to any credible publications. It appeared to stem from a single, unverified user account, which has since been removed.

No Confirmation from Reputable Media or Reebok

The rumour has not been covered by major outlets like Sports Illustrated, People, or Sneaker News, all of which reported only on the confirmed Reebok collaboration. Reebok has issued no comment, despite actively promoting Reese's releases, suggesting there's no truth to the claim. In the absence of credible reporting or official statements, the rumour about a $1,000 price pitch appears unfounded.

What's Really Happening with Angel Reese and Reebok

Angel Reese signed a long-term deal with Reebok in October 2023, under the leadership of Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson. Her 'Pretty Gritty' player-exclusive trainers, not a signature shoe, launched on 4 June 2025 at $120, as reported by Pat Benson of Sports Illustrated. The release showcases Reese's personal branding and rising influence. A full signature line is confirmed for 2026. The collaboration aligns with Reebok's strategy to re-enter the basketball and streetwear scene through high-profile athlete partnerships.

Why the Rumour Took Off

Social media often amplifies unverified stories, especially those involving money and celebrity figures. The $1,000 claim played into online narratives around luxury branding, female athletes and perceived ego. While Angel Reese is known for her confidence and bold presence, there is no evidence to suggest she made such a pricing proposal.

Rumour Lacks Substance

There is currently no proof that Angel Reese proposed a $1,000 price point or that Reebok rejected such a pitch. All verified reports focus on her successful launch of the Pretty Gritty colourway and her upcoming signature line. Until credible evidence surfaces, the rumour remains just that, a rumour.