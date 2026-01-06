Jayne Trcka, the American bodybuilder and actress best known for her role as Miss Mann in the 2000 parody hit Scary Movie, has died at the age of 62.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner confirmed Trcka was found deceased in her kitchen on 12 December 2025 after a concerned friend, unable to reach her for several days, entered the property in San Diego, California. The details of the investigation and the 'traumatic' nature of her body being discovered only became public on 5 January 2026.

A spokesperson for the medical examiner told The US Sun there was 'trauma to the body,' though an official cause of death has yet to be determined. TMZ reports first responders pronounced her dead at the scene immediately following a 911 call.

Trcka's son told TMZ that the family was completely blindsided by her passing, stating she had no known underlying health conditions or chronic illnesses.

What 'Trauma' Means — And What It Does Not

While the mention of 'trauma' has sparked social media speculation, officials have not yet reported any evidence of foul play, suggesting the trauma could potentially be related to a fall or a sudden medical episode.

At this stage, authorities have not stated whether the trauma occurred before death or as a result of the collapse. The investigation remains open, and officials have emphasised that no criminal conclusions should be drawn until the final report is released.

A Legacy in Muscle and Media

Born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Trcka moved to Southern California in 1986, where she quickly transitioned from gymnastics to the world of professional bodybuilding.

By 1988, she was entering bodybuilding competitions while working as a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service. In 1998, she quit her postal job to focus on fitness full-time and became a certified personal trainer.

Her dedication yielded impressive results. Trcka secured first place at the 1997 California State Championships at age 34, won the 1998 Junior Nationals, and claimed victory at the 2004 Los Angeles competition. She competed in over 20 contests throughout her career, often placing in the top ten.

Her elite physique earned her covers on prestigious titles such as Flex, MuscleMag International, and Iron Man.

Hollywood Breakthrough With Scary Movie

It was her foray into Hollywood that cemented Trcka as a pop-culture fixture. In 2000, she made her theatrical debut in Scary Movie, playing the intimidating gym teacher Miss Mann opposite Anna Faris and Regina Hall.

The film, directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans and written by Shawn and Marlon Wayans, became a major commercial success, grossing $278 million worldwide on a $19 million budget. It parodied teen slashers, including Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Jennifer Coolidge was originally offered the role of Miss Mann but turned it down, paving the way for Trcka's memorable performance.

Her ability to lean into the absurdity of the role made her a fan favourite, leading to appearances on The Drew Carey Show, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!

Her ability to lean into the absurdity of the role made her a fan favourite, leading to a featured role in Lady Gaga and Beyoncé's iconic 'Telephone' music video in 2009.

The nine-minute visual, directed by Jonas Åkerlund, became an instant cultural phenomenon. Trcka appeared as one of the muscular prison guards who escorted Gaga into the women's prison at the video's opening.

The clip has since amassed over 346 million views on YouTube and remains one of the most analysed pop artefacts of its era.

The 'Silence' Surrounding Her Final Days

The primary mystery for detectives lies in the gap of several days between Trcka's last contact with friends and the discovery of her body.

Colleagues in the real estate industry, where Trcka worked as a successful realtor for Realty Source California in her later years, described her as a 'powerhouse' of reliability, making her sudden silence even more uncharacteristic.

Friends have begun leaving tributes at local gyms in San Diego, remembering her not just for her muscles, but for her 'gentle spirit' and professional mentorship.

As the 2026 investigation continues, the focus remains on whether the 'trauma' cited by the medical examiner occurred prior to her death or was a result of her collapse in the kitchen.

Final Autopsy and Tributes

The San Diego County Medical Examiner is expected to provide a formal update by mid-January 2026. Until then, the case remains in a holding pattern, leaving fans and family seeking closure.

Trcka's death marks the loss of a pioneer in women's physique who successfully bridged the gap between the niche world of iron and mainstream global stardom.

Since news of her passing broke on 5 January, tributes have poured in from fans and fellow fitness enthusiasts. 'RIP legend,' wrote one fan on social media. Another added: 'From Miss Mann to bodybuilding icon... her legacy lives on.'

As the film community revisits her comedic work this week, her family has requested privacy while they navigate the 'shock' of her absence. Whether the final report points to a tragic accident or a silent medical crisis, Jayne Trcka's impact on both the stage and the screen remains an indelible part of the early 2000s zeitgeist.

Speaking to Mass Muscle Magazine in an earlier interview, Trcka had reflected on discovering her love of sport as a child.

'I remember standing in my underwear in our living room, having boxing and wrestling matches with my brother,' she recalled. 'I used to chase the neighbourhood boys with angleworms; I loved to have the upper hand on the boys.'